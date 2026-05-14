NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — An unidentified woman was left unconscious after being stabbed three times in the chest outside Mode Cafe in Nairobi’s Kilimani area on Thursday evening in an incident that also left the suspected assailant injured.

Witnesses said the suspect, described as a man dressed entirely in black, attacked two women before turning the weapon on himself moments later.

“One guy dressed in all black just attacked two ladies and stabbed one of them like three times,” a witness told Capital News.

“The guy stabbed himself as well. I left him still alive. The friend was here screaming. I literally couldn’t tell who it was until he was pointed out. He was literally in front of us,” the witness added.

The incident caused panic among patrons and passersby outside the popular entertainment spot as people scrambled for safety while others rushed to help the victims.

Witnesses said the injured woman collapsed at the scene after sustaining multiple stab wounds to the chest, while the suspected attacker also appeared seriously injured after allegedly stabbing himself.

Police and emergency responders were yet to arrive at the scene by press time.