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Human Rights Groups Warn of Rising Ethnic Tensions in Nakuru Hotspots Ahead of 2027 Politics

Leaders warned that the recent anti-fuel price protests exposed deep political and ethnic divisions in the region, particularly in Molo and Njoro sub-counties.

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NAKURU, Kenya May 26 – Human rights organisations, peace committees and security agencies have raised concern over rising ethnic tensions and early political campaigns centred on “one-term” and “two-term” narratives in parts of Nakuru County, warning that the situation could trigger violence in historically volatile areas.

Leaders speaking during a multi-sectoral peace and security forum held at Njoro AIC Church warned that the recent anti-fuel price protests exposed deep political and ethnic divisions in the region, particularly in Molo and Njoro sub-counties.

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According to participants at the meeting, youths erected illegal toll stations during the demonstrations and allegedly forced motorists to declare their political affiliations before being allowed to pass.

Residents and motorists reportedly feared uttering the “wrong slogan” in areas predominantly occupied by the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities, heightening fears of ethnic profiling and possible clashes.

Rev. Johana Mutai revealed that tensions nearly escalated into ethnic conflict after youths blocked the Njoro-Keringet road at Elburgon during the protests.

He said groups from Keringet allegedly armed themselves with bows and arrows while youths from Molo mobilised with pangas in preparation for confrontation.

“It took the intervention of elders, local administration officers and police officers from different units to calm down the situation that would have escalated into an all-out conflict,” said Rev. Mutai.

The peace forum was organised by the Midrift Human Rights Network (MidRift Hurinet), ACT Change Transform (ACT) and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kenya. The meeting was chaired by Njoro Deputy County Commissioner Mokin Ptang’uny and brought together representatives from the IEBC, IPOA, religious groups, community policing committees and National Government Administration Officers.

Rev. Mutai warned that the events demonstrated how fragile peace remained in the area and claimed that some elders and politicians were mobilising and financing youths involved in road blockades during the protests.

Assistant County Commissioners from the five divisions within Njoro Sub-County echoed the concerns, citing multiple conflict triggers including political incitement, inter-ethnic mistrust, illegal grazing, cattle rustling, illicit brews and drug abuse.

Mau Narok Division Assistant County Commissioner Vincent Mutuku described the Nakuru-Narok border as increasingly volatile due to illegal grazing and rogue herders invading farms.

“There is also infiltration of illegal gangs in the area which aid in cattle rustling. This is a new phenomenon that has been going on over the past five to six years,” said Mutuku.

He further warned about the emergence of organised criminal groups, including masked gangs known locally as “men in black,” accused of terrorising residents using daggers and machetes.

Similar concerns were raised by administrators from Lare, Mauche, Njoro and Kihingo divisions.

Walter Mwania, who heads the Peace Building and Conflict Management Project at MidRift Hurinet, said the organisation deliberately targeted Njoro due to its history as an election violence hotspot.

“At one point, Njoro was ranked the second most volatile area for election-related conflict after Nairobi,” he noted.

Mwania said the project aims to strengthen peacebuilding mechanisms in Njoro, Molo, Naivasha, Baringo and Nakuru Town West ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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