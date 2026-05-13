Why Trump’s Air Force One stopped in Alaska before flying to Beijing

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 — When US President Donald Trump departed for Beijing on Tuesday, Air Force One made a refueling stop in Anchorage — a move that quickly drew attention online.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, posted on X: “Quick Refuel – Alaska”

New York Post Correpondent Emily Goodin reported from Anchorage that Jensen Huang boarded Air Force One during the stop to join the China delegation.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk later confirmed on X that he and Huang were the only business leaders aboard the presidential aircraft itself.

The Alaska stop, however, was not unusual. It was primarily driven by the operational limits and safety requirements of the current presidential aircraft fleet.

Range limits

The current Air Force One aircraft are heavily modified Boeing VC-25A jets, based on the aging Boeing 747-200 platform first introduced in the early 1990s.

Although the aircraft are capable of extremely long flights, the journey from Washington D.C. to Beijing is exceptionally demanding — roughly 6,500 t0 7,000 nautical miles.

That distance pushes the aircraft close to its practical operating range once several critical factors are included:

Heavy communications and security equipment

Additional personnel and cargo

Defensive systems

Adverse jet stream winds over the Pacific

Fuel reserves required for emergencies

In aviation, “maximum range” figures are theoretical. Real-world presidential missions are planned far more conservatively.

Packed delegation

Trump is arriving in China accompanied by a large delegation of senior administration officials, close advisers, family members, and some of America’s most influential corporate leaders.

Among the top officials traveling for the summit are Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Jamieson Greer and Scott Bessent.

The business delegation includes major figures from technology, finance, manufacturing, and aerospace sectors, including Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Kelly Ortberg and Dina Powell McCormick.

Other executives from Apple, Tesla, Boeing, Meta, BlackRock, Blackstone, Cargill, Citigroup, Coherent, GE Aerospace, Goldman Sachs, Illumina, Mastercard, Micron Technology, Qualcomm and Visa are also accompanying Trump.

The delegation also includes Lara Trump, who has emerged as one of the Trump family’s most visible political surrogates during the president’s second term.

Why safety margins matter

A presidential aircraft cannot simply calculate fuel based on the exact distance between two cities.

It must also carry enough reserve fuel to circle if landing is delayed, divert to an alternate airport, handle unexpected weather changes, manage strong headwinds and respond to security contingencies.

For a flight exceeding 13 hours across the Pacific, planners prefer a guaranteed safety buffer rather than operating near the aircraft’s limits.

Why not use mid-air refueling?

The VC-25A technically has aerial refueling capability. However, this is rarely used when the president is aboard.

Landing in Anchorage also provided several advantages including full aircraft inspection, safer and simpler refueling, crew rotation opportunities, secure loading of supplies and equipment and ability for additional officials or staff to join the mission.

Operationally, a ground stop is considered lower-risk and more practical than tanker refueling during a presidential trip.

Why Alaska?

Alaska sits almost directly along the optimal northern Pacific route between North America and East Asia.

Anchorage has long served as a strategic aviation hub because:

It is geographically ideal for trans-Pacific flights

It offers major military and civilian infrastructure

It can support high-security presidential operations

It provides flexible routing options depending on weather and airspace conditions

For decades, Anchorage has been a common technical stop for government and military flights traveling to Asia.

More than just refueling

The Anchorage stop also highlighted the growing economic and geopolitical stakes surrounding Trump’s China visit.

Trump and Xi Jinping are widely expected to discuss new trade agreements, with talks potentially covering the creation of a US-China board of trade and a US-China board of investment.

The presence of leading American executives — especially from semiconductors, finance, aerospace, and artificial intelligence sectors — underscored how central corporate America has become to modern US-China diplomacy.