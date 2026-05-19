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Authorities reported improved traffic flow and reduced tensions in major towns, although isolated confrontations between protesters and police were still recorded in some areas/CFM

FUEL PRICES

Calm returns to parts of the country amid intensified security opeations over fuel protest

Calm returns to parts of Kenya as security agencies intensify patrols amid ongoing fuel protests and a nationwide matatu strike that has disrupted transport and left several people dead.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — Calm gradually returned to several parts of the country on Tuesday as security agencies intensified patrols and deployed additional officers to contain unrest linked to the ongoing nationwide fuel protests, which entered their second day.

Authorities reported improved traffic flow and reduced tensions in major towns, although isolated confrontations between protesters and police were still recorded in some areas.

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In Kwale County, security teams heightened surveillance along major highways as the County Security and Intelligence Committee monitored developments amid fears of renewed disruptions along key transport corridors.

“Police have intensified highway patrols along the Mombasa–Lunga Lunga and Mombasa–Nairobi roads in Kwale as the County Security and Intelligence Committee continues to assess various locations,” said Kwale County Commissioner David Rotich.

Along the Coast, authorities reported minimal disruptions despite the continued matatu strike that has paralysed public transport operations in several regions.

“Smooth traffic flow across key routes and minimal disruptions in Mombasa as authorities continue to monitor the situation,” said Mombasa County Commissioner Mohamed Hassan.

In Samburu County, officials said the situation remained calm despite the persistence of the transport shutdown.

“Peaceful situation recorded in Maralal, Samburu, with no demonstrations or vandalism as the matatu strike persists,” said Samburu County Commissioner Isaac Cheruiyot.

Nation keeps walking amid transport paralysis as fuel protest enters second day

Barricades

In Nairobi, police moved swiftly to clear barricades erected along major roads as commuters continued to grapple with transport shortages caused by the strike.

“Nairobi CBD remains calm as police respond to road blockades along Thika Road and Kamiti Road. Waiyaki Way around Kangemi has also been secured,” said Nairobi Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha.

Calm was also reported in Kitengela following the deployment of additional anti-riot police officers to deter possible unrest.

However, sporadic confrontations were reported in parts of Nairobi’s outskirts, including Githurai, where police dispersed groups of youths who allegedly hurled stones at officers.

Teargas and water cannons

Police responded with teargas and water cannons to disperse the crowd and restore order.

The relative calm came as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) warned that individuals organising, financing, inciting, or participating in criminal acts during the demonstrations would face legal consequences.

The DCI said investigations into Monday’s protests were ongoing, with hundreds of suspects already arrested and arraigned in courts across the country.

The nationwide strike, spearheaded by transport operators protesting rising fuel prices, entered an unprecedented second day after negotiations between government officials and transport stakeholders collapsed late Monday night without a breakthrough.

Matatu operators rejected a government proposal to lower diesel prices by Sh10 per litre, arguing the reduction was insufficient to offset soaring operational costs.

Several major public transport operators, including Super Metro, Metro Trans, Forward Travellers SACCO, Latema Travellers, and Countrylink, maintained suspension of services on Tuesday, worsening commuter disruptions in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisii, Kiambu, and Eldoret.

The protests have already turned deadly.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said four people were killed during Monday’s unrest while at least 30 others sustained injuries, including police officers and civilians caught up in violent clashes.

Murkomen said security agencies had been deployed nationwide to restore order and protect lives and property as the government sought a resolution to the standoff with transport operators.

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