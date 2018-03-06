NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 - Court of Appeal President Paul Kihara Kariuki is set to become the new Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya following Githu Muigai's resignation. President Kenyatta announced his pick through his Twitter handle while expressing
Politics
Labour Party lauds President Kenyatta for Namwamba appointment
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 - The Labour Party of Kenya (LPK) members and officials from Busia County have thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing Ababu Namwamba as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry. “In the first
British MPs to vote on landmark Brexit bill
LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 16 - British MPs will vote Wednesday on a key Brexit bill whose turbulent passage through parliament has dealt damaging defeats to Prime Minister Theresa May, and which still faces stiff opposition in the upper house. The
Macedonia: the decades-long quarrel over its name
PARIS, France, Jan 16 - The name chosen by the small eastern European country of Macedonia at its independence 27 years ago has been steadfastly rejected by its neighbour Greece. The bitter dispute has stalled the young Balkan nation's efforts to take
MPs Kuria and Ngunjiri in war of words over 2022 succession
Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 7 - Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has told off his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu over a social media post he made to the effect that the region’s votes will not be automatically given to a candidate,
UN votes on Jerusalem after Trump warns ‘we’re watching’
UNITED NATIONS, United States, Dec 21 - UN member-states will vote on Thursday on a motion rejecting US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, under strong pressure from President Donald Trump who has threatened to cut funding to countries that
Kenya waits for an end to presidential re-run
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 - Kenya's election commission is expected Monday to decide whether to reschedule a vote in flashpoint opposition areas, where a boycott sparked violent protests, or to push ahead with declaring victory for President Uhuru Kenyatta.