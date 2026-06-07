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National Assembly Roads Committee Lauds Progress on Muhoroni–Chemelil–Mamboleo Road Project

The committee, which has been touring infrastructure projects across western Kenya, inspected the road on Saturday

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KISUMU, Kenya Jun 7 – The National Assembly Roads Committee has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Muhoroni–Chemelil–Mamboleo road project, saying accelerated government funding has enabled contractors to significantly improve the pace of construction on one of western Kenya’s key transport corridors.

The committee, which has been touring infrastructure projects across western Kenya, inspected the road on Saturday before holding consultations with officials from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), local leaders and contractors in Kisumu.

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Speaking after the inspection, committee Vice Chairperson Didmus Barasa said members had confirmed that work on the road had accelerated in recent months after the settlement of pending bills owed to contractors.

“We have been informed and we have confirmed that for the last three to four months, the contractor has increased the pace of work because the pending bills were paid and the current certificates are under processing,” Barasa said.

He added that the committee was satisfied with progress across all sections of the road and remained optimistic that the project could be completed ahead of schedule.

“All the lots of this road from Mamboleo to Muhoroni are progressing well and we are satisfied that the contractors will be able to complete the project not only within the contractual period but possibly even earlier,” he said.

Barasa noted that the committee’s oversight role was aimed at ensuring stalled road projects across the country receive adequate funding and are completed within the shortest time possible.

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned. We want to ensure that all roads that had stalled and have now received funding are completed before the next General Election,” he said.

The lawmaker also confirmed that the project includes upgrading the road connection linking the corridor to Kisumu International Airport, a move expected to ease movement for motorists travelling from Kakamega and other parts of western Kenya.

KeNHA Director of Roads and Design Engineer Henry Gakuru, who represented the Principal Secretary for Roads during the inspection, assured residents that the government remained committed to delivering the project according to required standards.

“The committee has verified that the work going on at the ground is of quality, and since the government started paying contractors on time, we have seen impressive progress across all the project sections,” Gakuru said.

He noted that environmental, social and technical standards were being strictly observed during construction and pledged continued monitoring to ensure quality is maintained.

“We want to assure residents that payments to contractors will continue to be processed in time and the final product will meet all the required specifications and serve the public effectively for many years,” he said.

Gakuru further disclosed that two bridges along the route would be redesigned and reconstructed to accommodate the upgraded carriageway and improve traffic flow once the project is complete.

Shakeel Shabir welcomed the committee to the region and described the road as a long-awaited project residents had pursued for more than two decades.

“We have dreamt about this road for 20 to 25 years. When I was a teenager this road was very good, but over time it deteriorated and became a major challenge for our people and businesses,” Shabir said.

The MP said completion of the road would transform economic activity in the area by improving market access, attracting investment and opening up new growth centres around Mamboleo, Chemelil and Muhoroni.

“This road will change our situation completely. It will support development, connect to the airport and open up this region for investment. People can already see the impact because land values around the corridor have risen significantly,” he said.

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