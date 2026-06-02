Kenya Met Forecasts Continued Rainfall Across Highlands, Rift Valley and Lake Victoria Basin

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across several parts of the country, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley region, the Coastal region, and parts of North-Eastern Kenya.

In its latest weather update, the Met Department said rainfall is expected to persist in these regions, with varying intensity over the coming days.

The forecast also indicates that cool and cloudy conditions will dominate parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley as well as the South-Eastern Lowlands, with occasional light showers expected in some areas.

At the same time, the department warned of contrasting temperature conditions across the country. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise above 30°C in the Coastal region and northern Kenya, while night-time temperatures could drop below 10°C in parts of the East of the Rift Valley and the Central Rift Valley.

The Met Department noted that the weather pattern reflects typical seasonal variability, with a mix of rainfall, cooler inland conditions, and hotter coastal and northern regions.

Kenya’s weather conditions continue to show regional variation, with some areas experiencing persistent wet conditions while others remain hot and dry during the day and significantly cooler at night.

The public has been advised to stay updated with official forecasts as conditions may change depending on evolving weather systems.