Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

This video screeshot shows sections of the Nairobi-JKIA expressway which was flooded due to heavy rains on November 28, 2021.

Kenya

Kenya Met Forecasts Continued Rainfall Across Highlands, Rift Valley and Lake Victoria Basin

The Met Department said rainfall is expected to persist in these regions, with varying intensity over the coming days.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across several parts of the country, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley region, the Coastal region, and parts of North-Eastern Kenya.

In its latest weather update, the Met Department said rainfall is expected to persist in these regions, with varying intensity over the coming days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The forecast also indicates that cool and cloudy conditions will dominate parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley as well as the South-Eastern Lowlands, with occasional light showers expected in some areas.

At the same time, the department warned of contrasting temperature conditions across the country. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise above 30°C in the Coastal region and northern Kenya, while night-time temperatures could drop below 10°C in parts of the East of the Rift Valley and the Central Rift Valley.

The Met Department noted that the weather pattern reflects typical seasonal variability, with a mix of rainfall, cooler inland conditions, and hotter coastal and northern regions.

Kenya’s weather conditions continue to show regional variation, with some areas experiencing persistent wet conditions while others remain hot and dry during the day and significantly cooler at night.

The public has been advised to stay updated with official forecasts as conditions may change depending on evolving weather systems.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

CS Kabogo Calls for Inclusive Digital Economy to Ensure Accessibility for Persons With Disabilities

Kabogo questioned whether current digital advancements truly serve all citizens, noting that an estimated 80 million Africans with disabilities risk being left behind.

11 minutes ago

Kenya

PrideInn Hotels Partners with TGI Fridays to Launch First Outlet in Kenya and Expand Across Region

The first outlet will open at PrideInn Azure Hotel in Nairobi, with plans to roll out an additional nine to ten restaurants across the...

20 minutes ago

Kenya

First Lady Rachel Ruto Champions Global Market Access for Kenyan Women Entrepreneurs

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – The Diaspora Women Leaders Caucus, First Lady Rachel Ruto, and the Joyful Women Organization have agreed to collaborate on...

27 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto Ends Northern Kenya Tour With Major Infrastructure, Power and Water Projects Push

The Head of State said Northern Kenya, which has long faced historical marginalisation, is now central to the country’s growth strategy and economic transformation.

37 minutes ago

Kenya

Court Rejects DPP Bid to Drop Sh356mn Theft Case Against Oki General Trading Director

The court dismissed the application, holding that the existence of a civil case alone cannot justify the termination of criminal proceedings.

1 hour ago

Kenya

High Court Dismisses Bid by Bia Tosha Distributors to Halt EABL–Diageo–Asahi Transaction

The judge held that entertaining the application would undermine the judicial hierarchy and risk conflicting decisions between courts of concurrent jurisdiction.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Katiba Institute Says Denied Access to Laikipia Ebola Site as Court Flags Non-Compliance Concerns

The organisation told the court that its attempts to inspect the location were blocked.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi Calls for Global South Unity as Kenya Pushes for Stronger Global Role in Seoul Address

He warned that multilateralism is under strain, pointing to rising unilateral actions, sanctions regimes, trade disputes.

2 hours ago