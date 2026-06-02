Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

PrideInn Hotels Partners with TGI Fridays to Launch First Outlet in Kenya and Expand Across Region

The first outlet will open at PrideInn Azure Hotel in Nairobi, with plans to roll out an additional nine to ten restaurants across the country, including a future location in Mombasa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 — PrideInn Hotels, Resorts and Camps has signed a 10-year agreement with TGI Fridays to introduce the American casual dining brand in Kenya, marking its official entry into Sub-Saharan Africa.

The first outlet will open at PrideInn Azure Hotel in Nairobi, with plans to roll out an additional nine to ten restaurants across the country, including a future location in Mombasa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the signing ceremony, PrideInn Group Managing Director Hasnain Noorani said the partnership aims to merge TGI Fridays’ global dining experience with Kenya’s hospitality culture.

“Our vision is to create an experience where the energy and excitement of TGI Fridays meets the friendliness, warmth, and welcoming spirit of Kenyan hospitality,” Noorani said.

He added that the expansion is expected to create jobs and strengthen the local food and beverage value chain by increasing demand for local suppliers and services.

Noorani noted that PrideInn has grown significantly since its founding in 2012, expanding from a single 28-room hotel to eight properties with more than 950 rooms. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sourcing labour and materials locally to support community development.

TGI Fridays Global President Phil Broad expressed confidence in Kenya’s hospitality and tourism sector, saying the country offers strong potential for international hospitality brands.

“When you sign a contract to open a TGI Fridays and work with a local operator… you’re signing what I view as almost like a marriage certificate,” Broad said. “We’re going to be in this for a long-term relationship to build the brand together across this wonderful country.”

He emphasized that the partnership would be long-term and focused on sustainable brand growth in the region.

Broad said the restaurant will retain its signature offerings such as steaks, ribs, burgers, and potato skins, while incorporating localized menu options to suit Kenyan tastes.

The agreement allows PrideInn a 20% variation from the global menu and a further 10% flexibility to develop local dishes tailored to the Kenyan market.

As part of the partnership, PrideInn will establish a “Center of Excellence” training kitchen to support hospitality skills development.

The facility will offer industrial placements for 250 to 300 hospitality students annually, training them in international culinary and service standards.

Recruitment and training for the first outlet are already underway, with the TGI Fridays restaurant at PrideInn Azure Hotel expected to open in early November.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

CS Kabogo Calls for Inclusive Digital Economy to Ensure Accessibility for Persons With Disabilities

Kabogo questioned whether current digital advancements truly serve all citizens, noting that an estimated 80 million Africans with disabilities risk being left behind.

23 minutes ago

Kenya

First Lady Rachel Ruto Champions Global Market Access for Kenyan Women Entrepreneurs

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – The Diaspora Women Leaders Caucus, First Lady Rachel Ruto, and the Joyful Women Organization have agreed to collaborate on...

39 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto Ends Northern Kenya Tour With Major Infrastructure, Power and Water Projects Push

The Head of State said Northern Kenya, which has long faced historical marginalisation, is now central to the country’s growth strategy and economic transformation.

49 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya Met Forecasts Continued Rainfall Across Highlands, Rift Valley and Lake Victoria Basin

The Met Department said rainfall is expected to persist in these regions, with varying intensity over the coming days.

55 minutes ago

Kenya

Court Rejects DPP Bid to Drop Sh356mn Theft Case Against Oki General Trading Director

The court dismissed the application, holding that the existence of a civil case alone cannot justify the termination of criminal proceedings.

2 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Dismisses Bid by Bia Tosha Distributors to Halt EABL–Diageo–Asahi Transaction

The judge held that entertaining the application would undermine the judicial hierarchy and risk conflicting decisions between courts of concurrent jurisdiction.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Katiba Institute Says Denied Access to Laikipia Ebola Site as Court Flags Non-Compliance Concerns

The organisation told the court that its attempts to inspect the location were blocked.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi Calls for Global South Unity as Kenya Pushes for Stronger Global Role in Seoul Address

He warned that multilateralism is under strain, pointing to rising unilateral actions, sanctions regimes, trade disputes.

2 hours ago