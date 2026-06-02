Ruto Ends Northern Kenya Tour With Major Infrastructure, Power and Water Projects Push

GARISSA, Kenya Jun 2 — President William Ruto has concluded his three-day tour of Northern Kenya with a renewed pledge to increase government investment in infrastructure and essential services, saying the region must be fully integrated into the national development agenda.

The Head of State said Northern Kenya, which has long faced historical marginalisation, is now central to the country’s growth strategy and economic transformation.

“Northern Kenya is not peripheral; it is central to the development of Kenya,” President Ruto said on Tuesday at Maalimin in Lagdera Constituency, Garissa County.

He added that his administration is working to correct what he described as long-standing inequalities in access to development.

“I am on a mission to correct the historical injustices and marginalisation suffered by fellow Kenyans from this region for far too long,” he said.

During the tour, the President commissioned and inspected several development projects aimed at improving connectivity and service delivery across the region.

At Maalimin, he broke ground for the KSh72.2 million mini-grid project expected to provide electricity to more than 500 households.

He further revealed that the government is investing heavily in rural electrification across the region, including KSh4.1 billion in Wajir to connect 26,000 households, KSh2.5 billion in Mandera for 18,600 homes, and KSh1.6 billion in Garissa to power 8,300 households.

In Garissa County, the President also inspected ongoing works on the Lamu Port–South Sudan–Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET), particularly the Garissa–Ijara section.

At Kotulo in Wajir, he reviewed progress on the 64km Tarbaj–Kotulo road, part of the larger 750km Isiolo–Mandera highway being constructed at a cost of KSh100 billion.

President Ruto later commissioned the KSh460 million Eldas Water Supply Project in Wajir County and laid the foundation stone for the 580-bed Eldas Teachers Training College.

He urged residents to embrace government investments in education, encouraging parents to ensure children remain in school.

“It would be foolish, after such investment in education, to force your children to stay home and take care of cattle instead of taking them to school,” he said.

He also directed security agencies in the region to ensure school attendance is enforced, warning against parents who prevent children from accessing education.

Across Wajir County, the President said the government is investing KSh15 billion in markets, student hostels, and 4,600 affordable housing units aimed at improving livelihoods and creating jobs.

President Ruto also urged residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that uptake in Wajir currently stands at 35 per cent.

He said SHA registration is essential for effective healthcare delivery and government planning.

“You must all register with SHA for Government to take care of your medical bills. Without doing this, we cannot help you in times of need,” he said.

He further announced that the government had recently disbursed KSh12.7 billion to settle hospital claims nationwide, including facilities in Northern Kenya, and delivered medical equipment to improve service delivery.

The President said security operations had significantly reduced the threat posed by Al Shabaab militants, enabling development projects to proceed with fewer disruptions.

Present during the tour were Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, Members of Parliament, and other local leaders.

Ruto also took a swipe at his political opponents, urging residents to focus on development rather than criticism.

“Some of them have held top leadership positions in this country, yet they have little to show. So far, their only achievement is giving me nicknames,” he said.

The President’s tour underscored his administration’s renewed focus on infrastructure expansion, service delivery, and economic integration of Kenya’s arid and semi-arid regions.