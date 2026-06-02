First Lady Rachel Ruto Champions Global Market Access for Kenyan Women Entrepreneurs

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – The Diaspora Women Leaders Caucus, First Lady Rachel Ruto, and the Joyful Women Organization have agreed to collaborate on a new initiative aimed at linking Kenyan women entrepreneurs to international markets and expanding global opportunities for locally made products.

The partnership will be coordinated by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs in collaboration with relevant government agencies. It is designed to strengthen export pathways for women-led enterprises and improve access to international buyers for small and medium-sized businesses across the country.

The initiative was discussed during a high-level meeting at State House in Nairobi, where diaspora women leaders drawn from various countries expressed strong support for the programme. They said the collaboration would help unlock opportunities for grassroots entrepreneurs and enhance Kenya’s participation in global trade networks.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs will spearhead the implementation of the programme, working with other government institutions to build structured value chains that connect Kenyan producers—particularly women—to global markets.

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu said the initiative aligns with the department’s mandate of strengthening ties between Kenyans abroad and those at home, especially in trade and development.

“We will create value chains and trade routes for this country out there. We are ready to stand with you to see this happen,” she said.

She added that the growing Kenyan diaspora community presents a strategic opportunity to boost economic linkages and support local entrepreneurship.

First Lady Rachel Ruto emphasized the untapped economic potential among Kenyan women, noting her continued commitment to women’s empowerment initiatives across the country.

“It is always good to see a group of diaspora. We are here to support you for the betterment of the people of Kenya. We are ready to work with you,” she said.

She praised diaspora women for maintaining strong connections with Kenya despite living abroad, describing them as key contributors to national development.

“There is something extraordinary in this room, women who have crossed borders, but never abandoned their roots,” she added.

The First Lady further underscored the need to improve women’s access to finance, markets, and structured value chains to support sustainable business growth.

Diaspora Women Caucus Chairperson Mercy Kamanja said Kenyan women entrepreneurs stand to benefit significantly if supported through structured systems that connect them to global buyers.

She noted that involving the First Lady in the initiative would enhance Kenya’s international profile and attract investment into women-led enterprises.

“Connecting grassroots women with the diaspora through Joyful Women will open up doors and attract global partnerships,” she said.

Joyful Women Organization CEO Elizabeth Koskei said the group currently supports more than 250,000 women across 44 counties engaged in income-generating activities.

She noted that many women are involved in agriculture, beadwork, jewellery, crafts, fabrics, pottery, and ceramics—sectors with strong potential for export growth.

Koskei urged diaspora women to act as ambassadors for Kenyan products and development achievements abroad.

“We need you to talk about what is happening in this country. Please become the ambassadors of this great nation wherever you go,” she said.

She added that empowering women strengthens families, communities, and the broader national economy.

The partnership is expected to roll out structured programmes aimed at integrating Kenyan women entrepreneurs into international trade networks and improving access to global markets for locally produced goods.