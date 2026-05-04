Owalo Says He Will Be on 2027 Ballot, Unveils Tax and Debt Reform Plan

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – SIAYA, Kenya May 4 – Former Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary and Deputy Chief of Staff Eliud Owalo has officially declared his intention to contest for the presidency in the 2027 General Election, insisting he will remain in the race “for the long haul” and will not step down for any other candidate.

Owalo made the remarks during the burial of Mama Alice Achayo in Gem Karariw, Siaya County, where he used the platform to outline his political and economic agenda, describing it as a push for “economic liberation.”

“Some people think Owalo has stepped forward and at some point in time may step down for anybody—that is wishful thinking. I’m in this race for the long haul and I will be on the ballot,” he said.

The former CS said he voluntarily exited government to pursue his presidential ambition, arguing that Kenya requires transformational leadership to address deep-rooted economic challenges.

Owalo, who has previously served in senior government roles, said his economic background equips him with solutions to the country’s key problems, particularly unemployment, high taxation, and rising public debt.

“I understand the challenges and problems facing Kenyans and as an economist I have got the solution for those challenges, and that is why I stepped forward to lead the third and final liberation of this country which has to be economic liberation,” he told mourners.

Owalo proposed sweeping tax reforms aimed at reducing the cost of living, including lowering income tax from 35% to 20%, reducing VAT from 16% to 10%, cutting corporate tax by 5%, and abolishing digital tax altogether.

He argued that Kenya’s high tax burden is driven by a narrow tax base and pledged to expand revenue collection by empowering unemployed youth and the informal sector, particularly the Jua Kali industry.

According to him, widening the income base would allow more equitable participation in economic growth while easing pressure on salaried workers.

Owalo also raised concerns over Kenya’s rising debt burden, claiming that borrowed funds have not always been used effectively for public benefit.

He pledged that if elected, his administration would conduct a forensic audit of all past debts and pursue a zero budget deficit strategy to stabilise public finances.

“We have to sort out external debt and address the debt burden by running a zero budget deficit,” he said.

He further promised to clamp down on corruption, seal financial leakages, and reduce government wastage, saying the savings would be redirected toward public services.

Under his proposed agenda, Owalo said his government would introduce free primary education and free day secondary education, as well as universal access to healthcare in public hospitals.

He also highlighted youth unemployment as a priority, proposing investment in the digital and creative economy, sports, and other emerging sectors to create jobs.

Owalo criticised Kenya’s political system, arguing that the country still suffers from “monolithic politics” in some regions despite being a multi-party democracy under the 2010 Constitution.

He announced plans to launch a new political party later this month, saying it would promote internal competition and give voters more options in selecting leaders.

“We must have multiplicity of parties and ensure proper competition so that the people have the opportunity to elect leaders who can facilitate real change,” he said.

He urged like-minded leaders to join the new formation and compete on its ticket in future elections.