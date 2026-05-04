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President William Ruto

JUDICIARY

Ruto challenges new Judges to choose right over easy

President Ruto urges judges to do what is right, not easy, as Kenya swears in new judges in a major Judiciary boost.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – President William Ruto has urged newly sworn-in judges to stand firm in making difficult decisions, telling them to always choose what is right—even when it is unpopular.

Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony at State House Nairobi, Ruto delivered a message on integrity and moral leadership as dozens of judges took oath of office.

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“I employ you to do the right thing, however difficult, however unpopular, however uneasy it may be,” Ruto said.

The President stressed that leadership comes with responsibility, saying judges must not take their roles lightly.

“Do the right thing not the convenient, not the popular, not the easy, the right thing. Just do it,” he said.

President Ruto added that his own leadership journey has taught him that doing what is right always stands the test of time.

“I have done it and I have no regrets whatsoever… ultimately, what is right will stand,” he said.

The remarks came as President Ruto presided over the swearing-in of 24 High Court judges, 13 Environment and Land Court judges, and 12 judges of the COMESA Court of Justice marking the largest intake in Kenya’s history.

He said the move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Judiciary and improve access to justice.

“In recent years, we have made deliberate progress in strengthening the Judiciary,” Ruto said, citing previous appointments in 2022, 2024, and earlier this year.

President Ruto warned that judicial independence must go hand in hand with accountability and professionalism.

“Judicial independence is indispensable, but it must not shield incompetence or poor performance,” he said.

He emphasized that judges hold immense power over people’s lives and must act with fairness and integrity at all times.

“Each case file represents more than a dispute. It carries livelihoods, investments, and the hopes of individuals,” he said.

The President also challenged the Judiciary to deliver faster justice, noting that many Kenyans are frustrated by delays in courts.

He called for innovation, including the use of technology, to speed up the handling of cases.

“The true measure of our justice system is whether the ordinary citizen experiences fairness, timeliness, and dignity,” he said.

President Ruto expressed confidence that the newly appointed judges will help reduce case backlog and improve service delivery.

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