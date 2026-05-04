Africa Forward Summit to Explore New Financing Models for Continental Security, Foreign Affairs Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — The upcoming Africa Forward Summit is expected to advance high-level dialogue on institutional frameworks, financing mechanisms, and international partnerships aimed at strengthening African-led security solutions as a foundation for long-term stability across the continent.

The State Department for Foreign Affairs says the summit, scheduled for May 11–12, will seek to reframe Africa’s peace and security architecture under a doctrine of “Strategic Autonomy,” shifting decision-making and implementation leadership to African institutions.

In a statement, the department said Africa’s peace and security challenges have for too long been addressed through externally designed frameworks with limited African ownership over outcomes.

“Africa’s peace and security challenges are too frequently addressed through frameworks designed and managed externally, with limited African ownership over processes and outcomes,” the State Department for Foreign Affairs said.

It added that the Africa Forward Summit 2026 is intended to advance a “fundamentally different approach” centred on African-led solutions and institutions.

“Strategic Autonomy means that African institutions, the African Union, regional bodies, and member states, lead the definition of what security means for African societies, invest in the political and institutional capacity to respond to crises before they escalate, and build international partnerships on the basis of shared responsibility rather than dependency,” the statement added.

The summit will also broaden the definition of security beyond military threats to include economic instability, climate stress, and governance challenges, which officials say are increasingly key drivers of insecurity across the continent.

“The Africa Forward Summit will advance dialogue on the institutional frameworks, financing mechanisms, and international partnerships required to support African-led security solutions as the foundation for lasting stability on the continent,” the statement said.

The Nairobi meeting comes after Kenya and France signed key hosting instruments on April 1, formally setting the stage for the summit.

Korir Sing’Oei signed the agreement alongside French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet, committing the two countries to jointly organise the high-level forum.

Ambassador Sing’Oei said the agreement marked a step toward a coordinated approach in shaping Africa’s global engagement ahead of the G7 Summit in June.

“Together and in collaboration with all participating countries, we are committed to co-creating and delivering a high-impact summit in May whose outcomes will also consolidate Africa’s position for the G7 Summit in June this year,” he said.

The Africa Forward Summit is expected to bring together African leaders, policymakers, civil society actors, and private sector representatives to deliberate on climate action, economic reforms, sustainable development, and security governance frameworks.

The outcomes are expected to feed into broader continental positioning on global security and development financing ahead of key international engagements later in the year.