TV Losing Daily Grip as Kenyans Shift to Digital Platforms

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Television is steadily losing its hold on Kenyan audiences as digital platforms continue to reshape how people consume content, a new survey by the Media Council of Kenya shows.

The State of the Media 2025 report indicates that daily TV viewership dropped to 57 percent in 2025, down from 63 percent the previous year, signalling a continued decline in appointment viewing .

The data points to a growing shift towards digital platforms, with social media now emerging as the leading source of news for Kenyans, overtaking traditional broadcast channels. This marks a significant transition in audience behaviour, as consumers increasingly prefer on-demand, personalised content accessible via mobile devices.

The report further reveals that nearly half of the population no longer watches television daily, highlighting a broader change in viewing habits as audiences move away from linear programming.

Despite the decline, television remains influential, particularly during prime time. About 73 percent of viewers still tune in between 7pm and 10pm, reinforcing TV’s continued relevance during key evening hours .

Analysts note that television is evolving rather than disappearing, with audiences now balancing traditional viewing with digital consumption. Most viewers spend between one to three hours watching TV daily, often alongside engagement on social media and other online platforms.

The findings suggest that while television continues to play a central role in shaping public discourse, its dominance as the primary medium is waning as digital ecosystems take centre stage.