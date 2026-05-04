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Cherargei tables motion to Slash Uhuru’s Retirement Benefits Over Alleged Political Activity

The motion, now before the Senate, calls for a review of the benefits granted to Former President Kenyatta.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has tabled a motion seeking to withdraw or significantly reduce retirement benefits enjoyed by former president Uhuru Kenyatta, citing alleged engagement in active politics.

The motion, now before the House, calls on Parliament to review the benefits granted under the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, arguing that they are conditional on a retired head of state maintaining political neutrality.

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“Parliament resolves that the retirement benefits and allowances accruing to the retired President be withdrawn and/or reduced,” the motion states.

Cherargei contends that Kenyatta’s continued political involvement including public endorsements, consultations and participation in political forums violates both the spirit and letter of the law.

The outspoken lawmaker further wants the Office of the Auditor-General to conduct a comprehensive audit of all public resources allocated to the former president since he left office in 2022.

The audit, if approved, would be completed within 60 days and submitted to Parliament to guide further action.

According to the proposal, any funds recovered from withdrawn benefits should be redirected to serve the interests and welfare of the people of Kenya.

The Presidential Retirement Benefits Act envisions former heads of state as non-partisan figures who offer advisory support rather than engage in day-to-day political mobilisation. Cherargei argues that this threshold has been breached.

“These actions, if established, amount to active engagement in political party activities contrary to the spirit and letter of the Act,” the motion reads in part.

The push comes amid sustained criticism of Kenyatta by leaders allied to President William Ruto, who accuse him of undermining the government while continuing to enjoy state-funded privileges.

Speaking at a public event on Sunday, Cherargei doubled down on his position, warning that Parliament has the authority to act.

“The law states that if a president retires and fails to leave politics, the government, through Parliament, has the power to remove those retirement benefits,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot echoed the sentiment, linking respect for retired presidents to their conduct after leaving office.

“If you behave yourself like a retired president, people will respect you. But if you misbehave, people will deal with you as it is supposed to be dealt with,” Cheruiyot said.

The motion follows fresh political ripples triggered by Kenyatta’s recent remarks during a Jubilee Party meeting in Narok, where he endorsed Fred Matiang’i for the presidency.

“I see Matiang’i as a strong and resilient leader. He may be new to politics, but he is a highly effective worker,” Kenyatta said, while also criticising attempts to curtail his political voice.

His endorsement has been seized upon by critics as evidence of continued partisan engagement, intensifying calls within the ruling coalition for a review of his benefits.

The Presidential Retirement Benefits Act requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament to approve the withdrawal or reduction of benefits  a threshold that could prove difficult to attain.

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