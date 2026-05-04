Ruto: Kanjama ‘Up to the Task’ as New LSK President

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – President William Ruto has congratulated Charles Kanjama on his election as President of the Law Society of Kenya.

Speaking after presiding over the swearing-in of 37 judges at State House, Nairobi

Ruto described Kanjama as a capable leader, noting their history of both agreement and disagreement as a reflection of Kenya’s democratic space.

“Let me also use this occasion to congratulate the new president of the Law Society of Kenya. I haven’t had occasion to congratulate my good friend Charles Kanjama. Congratulations Charles for a well-deserved leadership of our legal fraternity in Kenya,” Ruto said.

The President acknowledged their long-standing professional interactions, noting that they have not always shared the same views.

“We have been on the same side sometimes, we have been on different sides sometimes depending on the season and the subject and all the other things, but that’s the nature of our democracy,” he added.

Ruto expressed confidence in Kanjama’s leadership, citing his experience and understanding of the legal sector.

“Knowing you very well from before, that you are up to the task of leading our good people in the judicial, in the legal fraternity,” he said.

Kanjama was elected President after garnering 3,728 votes in a competitive race in February 2026.

Kanjama and his new 2026-2028 Council were sworn-in on March 27 during an LSK Annual General Meeting held at Sisu Hotel in Machakos.

2024-2026 President Odhiambo surrendered the instruments of the presidency, making Kanjama the 52nd president of the Society.