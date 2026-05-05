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ODM Internal Row Heads to Full Hearing After Tribunal Ruling

The decision clears the way for the dispute to proceed to a full hearing.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has suffered a setback after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear and determine a complaint filed by its Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna.

In its ruling, the Tribunal dismissed a preliminary objection raised by ODM that had sought to stop the proceedings.

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The decision clears the way for the dispute to proceed to a full hearing, where the issues raised will be examined in detail.

The Tribunal noted, however, that it would not grant conservatory orders at this stage, stating that no final conclusions could be reached before the substantive matters in the case are fully heard and determined.

It further directed that any outcome arising from an Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism (ADRM) between Sifuna and the party will not take effect until the Tribunal delivers its final determination.

The ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (Political Parties Disputes Tribunal) now sets the stage for a full hearing of the dispute, marking a key development in the internal legal battle within ODM.

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