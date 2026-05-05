ODM Disputes Orengo’s Role in Party Funding Case, Reveals Legal Fee Details

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has disputed claims by Siaya Governor James Orengo regarding his role in a key political parties’ funding case, asserting that the matter was institutionally handled and not initiated personally by the governor.

In a statement, the party stated that its National Executive Committee formally resolved to file the case, distancing itself from Orengo’s assertion that he spearheaded the legal action.

“While we respect Gov. Orengo, that position is not accurate,” the statement read, emphasizing that he was later brought on board as a senior legal expert to support the proceedings.

The party further revealed that although the engagement initially appeared pro bono, the arrangement evolved into a contractual agreement led by a separate law firm, which ultimately handled the petition.

ODM disclosed that following its legal victories in 2016 and subsequent appeals in 2018, payments totaling Sh48 million were made to cover legal fees.

The party also referenced public remarks by ODM leader Raila Odinga, who had previously praised Orengo and his team for their contribution.

However, the party firmly rejected any suggestion that the services were rendered for free, stating that documentation clearly shows payments were made and received.

The statement also pointed to an ongoing legal dispute involving the law firm associated with Orengo, which has lodged a claim exceeding Sh350 million over the same matter.

ODM underscored that as a senior counsel, Orengo is bound by professional ethics, including advocate-client confidentiality, suggesting that public disclosures around the case raise concerns.