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IEBC plans phone ban at polling stations in 2027 election

IEBC moves to ban ballot photos and restrict phones as Kenya prepares for the 2027 election.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned Kenyans against taking photos of their ballot papers during elections, saying the move threatens the secrecy of the vote as the country prepares for the next General Election.

Speaking during an interview on Capital in the Morning show on Tuesday, IEBC Commissioner Ann Nderitu said the electoral body is considering strict measures including restricting phones at polling stations to protect the integrity of the voting process.

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“There’s no person who is allowed to take a photo of the ballot paper, whether marked or unmarked,” she said. “What we are protecting is the secrecy of the vote.”

Nderitu explained that sharing ballot images on social media could expose a voter’s choice and compromise the principle of secret voting.

“The minute you take a photo and post it, you have already revealed who you voted for. That is not secrecy,” she said.

She added that such actions could also influence other voters, effectively turning election day into a campaign period.

“If people keep posting who they have voted for, others may be influenced. That becomes campaigning on election day, which is illegal,” she said.

To curb the trend, IEBC is considering administrative measures that may require voters to leave their phones before entering polling booths.

“It may include telling you, just place your phone here when you are coming in and pick it as you go out,” Nderitu said.

She noted that similar measures are already used in other countries and even in some institutions locally.

– IEBC says it is on course for elections –

At the same time, Nderitu assured Kenyans that preparations for the next election are on track, with voter registration and system readiness progressing well.

“We are on course,” she said. “Elections are a process, and we are working to ensure we have the right equipment, personnel and legal framework.”

She revealed that the commission registered about 2.3 million voters in the recent exercise, about 85 percent of its target.

“That’s not a bad score, but we can do better,” she said, urging more Kenyans to register.

Nderitu emphasized that voter registration is still ongoing at IEBC offices and Huduma Centres across the country.

“There’s no time… the best time to register is now,” she said. “You just wake up and go to the nearest IEBC office.”

She also noted that public trust in the electoral body is gradually improving, pointing to increased voter turnout during registration.

“The kind of support we received is an indication that Kenyans are beginning to trust the process,” she said.

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