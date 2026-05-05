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Obwoka in court. FILE

Kenya

38-year age gap love at center of Dr. Obwoka’s death probe

A long-term love affair with a 38-year age gap is now at the heart of the mystery surrounding Dr. Obwoka’s sudden death.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – A love story marked by a 38-year age gap is now at the center of investigations into the sudden death of veteran doctor Dr. Job Obwoka, with his partner Beatrice Wangari detained as detectives probe what really happened.

Dr. Obwoka, widely reported to be in his early 80s, was in a long-term romantic relationship with Wangari, 45, a bond that has now drawn intense public attention as the case unfolds.

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Court documents and statements presented to investigators confirm that the two were not just acquaintances, but deeply involved.

“They were intimate… they were very close friends,” Wangari’s lawyer told the court.

The relationship, which is reported to have started around 2015, is said to have grown over the years, placing it at the heart of the ongoing investigation.

Details emerging from court filings paint a picture of the doctor’s final hours.

On the day of his death, Dr. Obwoka travelled to Kitengela to visit Wangari. The two later shared a meal before retreating to the house, where they became intimate.

Moments later, his condition suddenly worsened.

Wangari called for help, and a neighbour rushed to the house, finding the doctor unresponsive.

Emergency responders attempted to save him and rushed him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

– Poisoning probe and court battle –

Detectives are now investigating a possible poisoning, with focus on events at Wangari’s residence.

Prosecutors told the court Wangari was the last known person seen with the doctor and requested more time to complete investigations.

“The investigators are seeking to remand her to conclude investigations… including postmortem and toxicological analysis,” the prosecution said.

The court ordered her detention for 10 days.

However, her legal team has pushed back strongly, dismissing claims of poisoning.

“There is no basis for that allegation… investigations have already been conducted at the residence,” the defence argued.

The case has sparked widespread debate, not just about the circumstances of Dr. Obwoka’s death, but also about relationships marked by significant age gaps, power, and status.

Wangari, through her lawyers, maintained she had no reason to harm the doctor.

“She bore him no ill-will and had no intention whatsoever of causing him harm,” the court heard.

A postmortem on the body of Dr. Obwoka was set for Tuesday, as detectives intensify investigations into his sudden and mysterious death.

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