Detectives probe suspected poisoning in death of Dr. Obwaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 — Detectives have widened investigations into the death of veteran obstetrician and gynecologist Job Obwaka, with authorities now pursuing a possible case of suspected poisoning.

Investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) told a Nairobi court that preliminary findings point to a potential poisoning incident that may have occurred at the residence of Beatrice Wangari in Kitengela.

Wangari, 45, who is being treated as a person of interest, was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts after spending the weekend in police custody.

She is believed to be the last person seen with the 83-year-old medic before he collapsed.

The Prosecution asked the court to grant investigators 14 days to complete inquiries, including a postmortem and toxicological analysis.

“There are certain samples that are to be forwarded to the government analyst and possibly as a result of two tests or examinations maybe subsequently a mental assessment examination,” the prosecutor said.

In an affidavit, investigating officer said samples collected from Wangari’s residence in Milimani Estate would be subjected to forensic testing to establish whether poisoning occurred.

However, Wangari’s defence team dismissed the allegations, arguing that police had already searched the premises and recovered no evidence to support claims of poisoning.

“Your Honor, as we speak, she’s not even a suspect before this court. Yet she’s already been detained for three days and they want 14 more days to detain an innocent lady, whose only mistake is the doctor dying when she was being transported to Nairobi Hospital, after she raised him upon his collapse in her house,” her defence lawyer told the court

“Your Honor, this affidavit is full of innuendos, alarmism and sensationalism.”

The court allowed the prosecution’s application but reduced the detention period to 10 days, ordering that Wangari be held at Kilimani Police Station as investigations continue.

The case will be mentioned on May 14.

According to police, Dr. Obwaka collapsed on May 1 while at Wangari’s residence in Kitengela, where he had gone on personal errands.

After sharing a meal, he reportedly became unwell and was later found lying unresponsive with a weak pulse and laboured breathing.

Wangari is said to have called a neighbour for help, prompting an ambulance response. Paramedics attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation as he was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say the body was moved to Lee Funeral Home pending a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The death has drawn widespread attention, coming weeks after Dr. Obwaka faced legal challenges linked to governance disputes at Nairobi Hospital.

Former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has alleged that the doctor’s health had deteriorated due to what he termed sustained pressure from authorities, though those claims remain unverified.

Tributes have continued to pour in, with Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale describing Dr. Obwaka as a towering figure in Kenya’s medical field whose legacy spans decades of clinical practice, leadership and mentorship.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union also hailed him as a distinguished specialist who made significant contributions to women’s health and medical training.

Police say investigations remain ongoing as forensic analysis is expected to provide critical insight into the circumstances surrounding his death.