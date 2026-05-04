Avenews and Grebe Enterprises Sign MOU to Boost Farm Inputs Supply Chain Efficiency in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Avenews, an agri-fintech company operating in Kenya and the wider East African region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Grebe Enterprises Limited aimed at strengthening the efficiency of the farm inputs supply chain and improving access to agricultural products for farmers.

The partnership is expected to benefit thousands of farmers in the Rift Valley region and parts of Central Kenya by enhancing the availability and timely distribution of essential farm inputs such as seeds, crop protection products, and animal health supplies.

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework focused on financial facilitation, timely stocking, and improved distribution systems within the agricultural value chain.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at Grebe Enterprises headquarters in Nakuru, Avenews Kenya Business Development Director Emanuel Murai said the partnership introduces an embedded financing model designed to support agro-stockists with working capital.

He explained that the model allows stockists purchasing from Grebe Enterprises to access financing at the point of sale, removing the need for upfront payments.

“Stockists pay nothing upfront. They are only required to repay after selling to farmers. This model ties financing to actual goods movement from supplier invoice to stock delivery and final sale,” Murai said.

He added that the arrangement ensures faster restocking, particularly during peak agricultural seasons when demand for inputs is high. He cited the current planting season, where early rains and government directives have increased demand for timely supply of farm inputs.

Murai noted that the partnership reflects a broader shift toward embedded financing models that align funding directly with real trade flows, helping to address long-standing financing gaps in the agro-business sector.

“Avenews Kenya is here to fix financing gaps inside agro-business. The partnership removes a huge constraint for stockists and builds a resilient system that aligns financing with trade dynamics,” he said.

Grebe Enterprises General Manager Danson Kamau welcomed the collaboration, noting that access to affordable and timely working capital remains one of the biggest challenges facing agro-traders.

He emphasized that delays in restocking directly affect farmers’ productivity, especially during critical planting periods.

“Farmers depend on timely access to seeds, crop protection, and animal health products. Any delay in a stockist’s ability to restock affects farm productivity immediately,” Kamau said.

He added that the MOU provides a practical solution to structural barriers that have long constrained agro-traders, improving efficiency across the supply chain and ultimately supporting food production in the region.