Orengo Defends Role as ODM Demands Sh12bn in Unpaid Political Funding

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has reasserted his central role in securing the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) claim unpaid public funding, even as the party escalates demands for the immediate release of Sh12 billion it says is owed by the State.

In a statement that lays bare fault lines within ODM party, Orengo said the figure now being demanded from government exists solely because of litigation he personally initiated on behalf of ODM.

“It is a matter of public record that I personally initiated the legal proceedings on behalf of ODM to determine the funds owed to the party by the Government. The Sh12 billion figure exists today only because of the ruling in the case I filed,” he said.

He criticised sections of the Linda Ground Movement which he referred to as the “Linda Tumbo group” for demanding the funds while simultaneously launching personal attacks against him despite his role in pushing for the unpaid claims.

“It is ironical to see them now demanding these funds from the President without acknowledging the legal groundwork I laid,” Orengo stated.

His remarks come against the backdrop of mounting pressure from ODM leaders on the National Treasury to settle arrears from the Political Parties Fund, which the party says have accumulated over several years and is now crippling its operations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

At a high-level Parliamentary Group retreat in Mombasa County, acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo said the delay in disbursements had pushed the party to the brink financially.

“We want the government to pay all pending party debts to ensure we don’t suffer a cash crunch. The Sh12 billion is the money ODM demands to be paid,” she said while reading resolutions from the two-day meeting.

ODM’s position is anchored in the Political Parties Act, 2011, which provides that at least 0.3 per cent of national revenue be allocated annually to the Political Parties Fund. The funds are distributed based on electoral performance, including votes garnered and representation in elective offices.

The party argues that despite commanding significant representation, 94 MPs, 20 senators, 13 governors, and hundreds of MCAs, remittances have fallen short since 2022.

According to Treasury data, only Sh3.1 billion was allocated to all political parties in the 2024/25 financial year, far below the projected Sh12.8 billion based on revenue collections. The Registrar of Political Parties has previously flagged arrears exceeding Sh15 billion, with ODM’s share estimated at Sh12 billion.

The funding standoff has now been elevated into a political condition, with ODM linking any potential pre-election engagement with President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the settlement of the debt.

Deputy party leader Simba Arati took a hardline stance, ruling out negotiations until the funds are released.

“We are saying one thing here the money that the government owes us should be given to our party. We will not have any talks with UDA. That cash is what we need to run our party as we move forward,” Arati said.

The retreat, held at Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa, brought together more than 70 MPs, governors, and members of ODM’s National Executive Council as the party maps out its political strategy.

Party officials say delayed disbursements have severely constrained grassroots mobilisation, nominations, and day-to-day operations, raising concerns about the party’s preparedness for the next election cycle.

Beyond the financial strain, ODM leaders have accused the government of deliberately withholding funds to weaken opposition parties and tilt the political playing field, claims that add a sharper political edge to the dispute.

The party has previously sought legal redress over delayed allocations, a process Orengo now insists was instrumental in quantifying and legitimising the claim.