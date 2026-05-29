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Speaker Moses Wetangula/PBU/FILE

Kenya

Wetang’ula Praises ODM Unity as Western Leaders Push for Luhya Political Influence Ahead of 2027 polls

Wetang’ula, Wanjala and Pepela urged the Luhya community to unite and consolidate its political strength, noting that the region has the numbers and influence to significantly support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

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NAIROBI,Kenya May 29 – The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula praised ODM leaders for supporting the broad-based government arrangement, saying the cooperation has strengthened national unity, political stability and inclusive governance in the country.

Speaking during the burial of former Bunyala Central Ward MCA Fred Musirimba in Budalang’i, Busia County, Wetang’ula specifically commended ODM leader Oburu Oginga and the party leadership for embracing unity beyond political affiliations for the benefit of Kenyans.

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The Speaker was accompanied by Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala, Bungoma Senator David Wakoli and Webuye East MP Martin Pepela Wanyonyi.

Calls for Luhya political unity also dominated the burial ceremony, with leaders from the Western Kenya region urging the community to strategically position itself ahead of the 2027 General Election and the country’s future leadership arrangements.

Wetang’ula, Wanjala and Pepela urged the Luhya community to unite and consolidate its political strength, noting that the region has the numbers and influence to significantly support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

The leaders said the community should in return negotiate for the Deputy President position in 2027 and ultimately position itself for the presidency in 2032.

Wetang’ula noted that political unity among the Luhya community remains critical in enhancing the region’s bargaining power, development agenda and voice in national leadership.

Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala called on leaders from the Western region to speak in one voice and avoid divisions that weaken the community’s political influence.

Webuye East MP Martin Pepela Wanyonyi challenged leaders from the region to begin early consultations and grassroots mobilization efforts aimed at strengthening Luhya unity ahead of future national elections.

The leaders further maintained that after supporting President Ruto’s second term in office, the Luhya community should also receive support in its quest to produce Kenya’s President in 2032.

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