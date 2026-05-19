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A private car engulfed in flames along Thika Road after protests escalated, with thick smoke billowing as running battles disrupted traffic and brought movement on the busy highway to a standstill/CFM

crime

DCI Pursues Suspects After Mazda CX-5 Torched on Thika Road

“This incident not only endangered lives but also resulted in significant property damage, and investigations remain active,” the DCI said via it’s social media account.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says it is analysing viral videos linked to the burning of a Mazda CX-5 during protests along Thika Road on Monday.

According to the Kiambu Road based agency, the footage may contain images of key suspects believed to have participated in the criminal act.

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“This incident not only endangered lives but also resulted in significant property damage, and investigations remain active. Detectives are diligently pursuing crucial leads aimed at identifying, and apprehending all those involved in this criminal act,” the DCI stated via it’s social media account.

Authorities have appealed to the public to assist with information that could support ongoing investigations.

“The DCI urges members of the public who may recognise any individuals captured in the footage or possess relevant information regarding the incident that may aid in the ongoing investigations to share the information promptly at the nearest police station or through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline. You can report anonymously by calling 0800 722 203 (toll-free) or through WhatsApp at 0709 570 000,” the agency statement said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday night revealed that four people were killed during nationwide protests sparked by rising fuel costs.

Speaking during a press conference, Murkomen said 30 others were injured and security agencies have been deployed across the country to contain unrest that erupted in several towns as protesters took to the streets to express frustration over the soaring cost of living.

According to the CS, 348 individuals were arrested over various offences, including destruction of property, unlawful assembly and attacks on law enforcement officers.

He said investigations are ongoing and those found responsible for criminal acts during the protests will be arraigned in court.

“The government respects the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, but acts of violence, looting and destruction of property will not be tolerated,” Murkomen said.

Protests Triggered by Rising Fuel Prices
The demonstrations were organized in response to public anger over high fuel prices, which have increased transport costs and pushed up the prices of basic commodities across the country.

Protesters in several major towns blocked roads, lit bonfires and demanded immediate government action to reduce fuel prices and ease the economic burden facing ordinary Kenyans.

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