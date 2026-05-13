DPP charges Nairobi Water artisan over forged KCSE certificate, KSh5.9m salary fraud

NAIROBI,Kenya May 13 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company artisan accused of using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to secure employment and unlawfully earn more than KSh5.9 million in salaries.

Joshua Attuah Omia was arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court and charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery, uttering a false document, deceiving a principal, and presenting a forged certificate.

According to the prosecution, Omia fraudulently obtained KSh5,909,037.10 in salary payments between August 2015 and December 31, 2023, while employed as an artisan at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited.

The court heard that the accused allegedly secured the job using a fake KCSE certificate purportedly issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Prosecutors further alleged that Omia forged a KCSE certificate indicating he attained a mean grade of C- and falsely presented it as a genuine document issued by KNEC. He was also charged with uttering a false document, namely KCSE certificate number KSCE518142, bearing the name Omia A. Joshua.

The DPP told the court that on July 27, 2015, Omia knowingly misled his employer by claiming he had attained a Form Four qualification with a C- grade from Etete Secondary School between 1994 and 1997.

The information was allegedly entered in his personnel record form and submitted to Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company for purposes of updating his employment records.

Omia denied all the charges.He was released on a bond of KSh1 million with a similar surety or an alternative cash bail of KSh300,000.

The case will be mentioned on May 27, 2027.