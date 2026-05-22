Police recover stolen rifle after Kitale Station deception

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Police in Kitale have recovered a stolen police firearm after a suspect posing as a newly transferred officer allegedly tricked officers at Kitale Police Station before escaping with the weapon.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on May 20, 2026, when a man dressed in a police raincoat arrived at the station claiming he had been transferred from Eldoret.

The suspect reportedly interacted freely with officers on duty and requested assistance in locating accommodation within the police lines.

Police said the man later asked to be shown a nearby hotel where he could get food. While walking with officers, he allegedly convinced one officer to help carry his belongings before stealing the officer’s loaded Steyr rifle containing 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The suspect then escaped on a motorcycle, triggering an intensive manhunt by security agencies.

Acting on information from members of the public, officers from Sibanga Police Station conducted an operation in Sokomoko Village in Sitatunga Location, Trans Nzoia East Sub-county, where 22-year-old Brian Kibet was arrested.

Police recovered the stolen rifle and ammunition during the operation.

The suspect remains in custody pending arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations commended members of the public for providing information that led to the recovery of the firearm and arrest of the suspect.