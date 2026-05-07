Armed attacker posing as disabled man killed in botched highway robbery

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 — A suspected armed robber was killed after a failed carjacking attempt targeting a transit vehicle driver near Mtito Andei turned against the attackers during a violent struggle inside the car.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspect was part of a gang that staged a fake roadside emergency along the Mombasa-Kampala highway in a bid to hijack a Subaru Impreza being transported to Kampala.

Investigators said the suspects used a motorcycle carrying two passengers and pretended that one of them was disabled and in need of urgent help.

“The suspects feigned a need for assistance, claiming they were helping one of the pillion passengers who pretended to be a disabled person on crutches,” the DCI said on Thursday.

The driver reportedly stopped after the group blocked the road near the Mutomo area in Mtito Andei.

Police said the situation quickly escalated after one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a firearm and attempted to seize control of the vehicle.

However, during a struggle inside the car, the weapon discharged, fatally injuring the armed suspect in what detectives described as a botched hijacking attempt.

Fled scene

The remaining two accomplices fled the scene aboard the motorcycle, abandoning both their injured accomplice and the driver, who sustained injuries during the confrontation.

The driver was rushed to Kambu Hospital for treatment and later discharged, while the body of the deceased suspect was moved to the hospital mortuary pending further investigations.

The DCI said detectives were pursuing leads to identify and arrest the two suspects who escaped.

Following the incident, the agency warned drivers transporting transit vehicles to remain vigilant against criminals posing as stranded motorists or vulnerable road users.

“This incident highlights a dangerous and deceptive tactic employed by organised criminals disguising themselves as stranded or vulnerable road users to exploit drivers’ goodwill,” the DCI said.

Police advised motorists not to stop for unknown persons along isolated highway sections and instead report emergencies to nearby police stations or security agencies.

Authorities also urged drivers to keep vehicle doors locked and remain alert to suspicious roadside situations as security operations continue along major transport corridors.