Police urge transit drivers to remain vigilant after suspect killed in botched carjacking near Mtito Andei

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has urged drivers transporting transit vehicles to exercise heightened caution along major highways following a violent attempted carjacking near Mtito Andei that left one suspect dead.

In a statement issued Thursday, the DCI said the incident occurred on Tuesday near Mtito Andei’s Mutomo area when a driver ferrying a Subaru Impreza from Mombasa to Kampala was ambushed by armed criminals posing as stranded road users.

According to investigators, the suspects used a motorcycle carrying two passengers and staged a distress scenario involving a man pretending to be disabled and using crutches.

Police said the driver stopped to assist after the suspects blocked the road and appeared to seek help.

“The suspects feigned a need for assistance, claiming they were helping one of the pillion passengers who pretended to be a disabled person on crutches,” the DCI said.

Fatally injured suspect

The situation reportedly turned violent after one of the attackers pulled out a firearm and attempted to hijack the vehicle.

During a struggle inside the car, the firearm discharged, fatally injuring the armed suspect who had allegedly posed as disabled.

The two other suspects escaped on a motorcycle, leaving behind their accomplice and the injured driver.

Police officers responding to the scene rushed the driver to Kambu Hospital for treatment before he was later discharged. The body of the deceased suspect was taken to the hospital mortuary as detectives launched investigations to trace the fleeing attackers.

The DCI warned that criminal gangs were increasingly using deception and staged emergencies to target motorists, particularly drivers transporting newly imported vehicles across regional routes.

“This incident highlights a dangerous and deceptive tactic employed by organised criminals disguising themselves as stranded or vulnerable road users to exploit drivers’ goodwill,” the agency stated.

Authorities advised drivers against stopping for unknown persons along highways and instead urged them to contact police in the event of emergencies.

Drivers were further encouraged to remain alert to suspicious situations, keep vehicle doors locked and avoid unnecessary stops in isolated areas.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to enhancing security along Kenya’s major transport corridors as investigations into the attempted robbery continue.