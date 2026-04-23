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LSK President Charles Kanjama urged the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to act urgently to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK demands swift probe into killing of lawyer Tom Imbukwa

The Law Society of Kenya is demanding a swift and credible investigation into the killing of advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa, warning against any state involvement.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for a “swift and credible” probe into the killing of advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa, warning that any state involvement in the alleged torture and murder must be met with full accountability.

In a statement on Wednesday night, LSK President Charles Kanjama urged the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to act urgently to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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“We call upon the National Police Service and the DCI to conduct swift, effective, and credible investigations,” he said, warning that, “If state actors were involved in this torture and murder, there must be no sanctuary for them.”

Outrage as lawyer Tom Ouya Imbukwa is tortured and killed, LSK demands justice

The lawyers’ body said it had received news of Imbukwa’s death “with profound shock and grief,” noting that the advocate was allegedly assaulted, tortured, and murdered by unknown individuals.

“Our colleague was assaulted, tortured, and murdered by unknown persons. The circumstances surrounding Tom’s death demand our unequivocal condemnation and immediate action,” Kanjama said.

Serious attack

The LSK described the incident as a serious attack on the legal profession and the rule of law, and demanded immediate steps to ensure those responsible are identified and prosecuted.

It also appealed to members of the public to share any information that could aid investigations with the DCI or directly with the society, assuring potential witnesses that their safety and anonymity would be protected.

Kanjama extended condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, pledging that the LSK would provide legal support throughout the investigation and any subsequent proceedings.

The society further signalled that it would take additional action once more details surrounding the killing emerge, maintaining that justice for Imbukwa is non-negotiable.

“We will not rest until those responsible are held accountable,” Kanjama said, adding that the LSK would not stand by as its members are targeted, tortured, and killed.

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