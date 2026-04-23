Outrage as lawyer Tom Ouya Imbukwa is tortured and killed, LSK demands justice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Shock and outrage have gripped Kenya’s legal fraternity following the killing of advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa, who was allegedly assaulted, tortured, and murdered by unknown individuals under unclear circumstances.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) confirmed the incident in a statement on Wedmesday night, describing the killing as a grave attack on both the legal profession and the rule of law.

LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society had learned of Imbukwa’s death “with profound shock and grief,” noting that the advocate suffered a brutal assault prior to his death.

“Our colleague was assaulted, tortured, and murdered by unknown persons. The circumstances surrounding Tom’s death demand our unequivocal condemnation and immediate action,” Kanjama said.

He extended condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, terming the incident a devastating loss to the legal fraternity.

The society has appealed to members of the public with any information to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or directly to the LSK, assuring informants that their anonymity and safety would be protected.

Swift probe

At the same time, the LSK called on the National Police Service and the DCI to conduct swift, effective, and credible investigations, warning that those responsible must be brought to justice without delay.

“If state actors were involved in this torture and murder, there must be no sanctuary for them,” Kanjama said.

The lawyers’ body further pledged full legal support to Imbukwa’s family throughout the investigation and any subsequent court proceedings, while signalling that additional action would be taken once more details emerge.

“We will not rest until those responsible are held accountable. Justice for Tom Ouya Imbukwa is not negotiable,” he said.

Kanjama added that the society would not stand by as its members are targeted, tortured, and killed, vowing to ensure accountability for what it termed a heinous atrocity.

Imbukwa’s killing follows the death of another Nairobi lawyer, Kyalo Mbobu, who was shot dead in a brazen drive-by attack along Lang’ata Road in September 2025.

Police said Mbobu was driving home shortly after 7.30pm when an assailant riding a motorcycle pulled alongside his vehicle and opened fire before speeding away.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, causing panic and traffic snarl-ups along the busy stretch of road.

Mbobu, who sustained fatal injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.