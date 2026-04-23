Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy Speaker of the Afghan Parliament, Abdul Zahir Qadeer, who has lost an extradition appeal in Kenya and is wanted in the United States on narcotics-related charges/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court upholds extradition former Afghan Parlaiment Speaker in US narcotics case

The DPP has secured a win after the High Court upheld the extradition of Afghan national Abdul Zahir Qadeer to the United States over narcotics-related charges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured a key victory in an extradition case involving a former Deputy Speaker of the Afghan parliament Abdul Zahir Qadeer wanted in the United States on drug-related charges.

The High Court dismissed his appeal challenging a magistrate’s order for his surrender, overruling claims that Kenya lacked a legal framework to extradite him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a ruling delivered by Justice Alexander Muteti, the court upheld the extradition order and declined to overturn earlier findings that Qadeer should be handed over to US authorities to face trial.

The case stemmed from an appeal filed by Qadeer at the Nairobi High Court challenging a decision by the magistrate’s court that approved his extradition to the United States, where he is wanted in connection with narcotics-related offences.

No bilateral extradition treaty

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) successfully opposed the appeal, arguing that although Kenya does not have a bilateral extradition treaty with the United States, extradition was still permissible under Article 6 of the United Nations Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, 1988.

Justice Muteti agreed with the prosecution’s position, finding that there was sufficient legal basis to support Qadeer’s extradition.

“The cooperation that the USA seeks from Kenya in the instant matter is permissible in law, and it would be against the spirit of international cooperation to decline the request,” the judge ruled, noting there was no evidence that the accused would face persecution or torture.

He further stated that extradition was consistent with public interest and international reciprocity, especially where there was no indication that Kenya intended to prosecute the suspect locally.

“The court is satisfied that there is a sufficient legal basis for the appellant’s extradition to the USA to face trial,” Justice Muteti ruled, dismissing the appeal in its entirety.

Qadeer was arrested following an extradition request made by the US government and is expected to be surrendered to face charges including narcotics importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess the same under US federal law.

The ruling clears the way for his transfer to US authorities to stand trial.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Museveni joins Ruto, investors for Africa Infrastructure Summit in Nairobi

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Nairobi for the Africa We Build Summit 2026, a high-level forum focused on accelerating infrastructure development and...

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

108 households affected as floods hit Mombasa and Kwale, rider missing

At least 103 households have been affected by floods in Mombasa and Kwale counties as heavy rains trigger displacement, infrastructure damage, and ongoing search...

1 hour ago

Africa

Weak asset management systems undermining anti-corruption fight, UNODC warns

UNODC has called for urgent reforms in asset management and stronger cross-border cooperation to combat corruption and illicit financial flows in Eastern Africa.

1 hour ago

Africa

Nairobi Summit targets cross-border corruption and illicit financial flows

Kenya is hosting the 16th EAAACA conference in Nairobi, bringing together regional and global stakeholders to strengthen anti-corruption efforts, asset recovery, and cross-border collaboration.

3 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya calls for high-integrity climate financing mechanisms in Berlin talks

Kenya is advocating for innovative, high-integrity climate financing mechanisms, including carbon markets and green bonds, to unlock private capital for developing economies at the...

6 hours ago

Top stories

PS Oluga Opens MED-EXPO AFRICA 2026, Calls for Affordable Healthcare Through Innovation

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 23-Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, on Thursday officially opened the 26th MED-EXPO AFRICA 2026 in Nairobi, setting the stage...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK demands swift probe into killing of lawyer Tom Imbukwa

The Law Society of Kenya is demanding a swift and credible investigation into the killing of advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa, warning against any state...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Outrage as lawyer Tom Ouya Imbukwa is tortured and killed, LSK demands justice

Shock and outrage grip the legal fraternity after the brutal killing of advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa, with the Law Society of Kenya demanding swift...

7 hours ago