Detectives Arrest Two Suspects Linked to Organised Crime in Trans Nzoia, Recover Weapons

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- Security agents in Trans Nzoia County have arrested two suspects believed to be part of an organised criminal network, in a coordinated intelligence-led operation that also led to the recovery of assorted weapons and tactical gear.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Wednesday, the suspects, Dickson Wamocho and Frank Kuyal, were apprehended following a raid conducted in Chebarus and Kibomet areas within Trans Nzoia West Sub-County.

The operation was carried out by officers from Kitale Police Station in collaboration with a specialised team from DCI Headquarters, acting on actionable intelligence linking the duo to organised criminal activities in the region.

“The meticulous search that followed yielded a military-style tactical uniform, two pairs of combat boots, a sword, metal rods, and several mobile phones, all suspected of being utilised in criminal activities,” DCI said.

The DCI noted that the recovered items are now secured as exhibits, while the suspects remain in lawful custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment in court.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling organised criminal networks across the country through intelligence-driven policing and coordinated multi-agency operations.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains committed to dismantling organised criminal networks through intelligence-led operations. Members of the public are urged to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by sharing credible information,” the DCI said.