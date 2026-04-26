Waiguru Claims Opposition Leaders Seeking Return to Ruto’s Camp Ahead of 2027 Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has claimed that several senior opposition figures from the Mt Kenya region are quietly reaching out to secure a pathway back into President William Ruto’s political camp ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a church service held in Tharaka Nithi County and attended by President William Ruto, Waiguru alleged that some leaders who have recently taken a critical stance against the government are now privately seeking reconciliation with the ruling alliance.

“There are those who have already started sending emissaries,” she said. “They are saying, ‘Do not worry, I want to get in, just make a way for me.’ All of them.”

Waiguru said she had personally been approached on multiple occasions by some of the leaders, whom she did not name, to facilitate their return to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“As Anne Waiguru, they have approached me over the issue not once or twice,” she said.

The governor accused some opposition politicians of attempting to mislead the Mt Kenya region, warning residents against being “bundled into a basket” and politically traded for personal interests.

“I told the people of Mt Kenya: you are being bundled into a kiondo to be taken and sold,” she said.

In a spirited defence of President Ruto’s leadership, Waiguru dismissed critics who have questioned his standing on the international stage, saying the Head of State continues to command global respect.

She pointed to Ruto’s invitation to the upcoming G7 Summit as evidence of his growing stature, noting that he is the only leader from sub-Saharan Africa invited to the gathering of the world’s seven largest economies.

“The only president from sub-Saharan Africa invited to that meeting is none other than William Samoei Ruto,” she said.

Waiguru said Ruto’s rise was neither accidental nor based on chance, but a reflection of leadership, intellect and what she described as divine favour.

“We are not fools. We are educated, God has given us wisdom, we listen, we see. And we know you did not get there by luck. It is the grace of God,” she said.

The Kirinyaga governor said she had no doubt he would secure a second term in 2027 projecting confidence in Ruto’s re-election prospects,

“Save for an act of God, William Samoei Ruto, God willing, will be the President on August 10, 2027,” she declared.