Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's National Assembly in session.

Top stories

MPs push for policy shift to declare education subsidised as State admits funding shortfall in free education programme

The scenario has left more than 1.1 million secondary school learners without capitation funding.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Lawmakers are now pushing for a formal policy change to declare education subsidised rather than fully free, after the government admitted it has been unable to fully finance the free education programme.

The scenario has left more than 1.1 million secondary school learners without capitation funding.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The call came as Basic Education Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok told MPs that the State has consistently disbursed less than the required funding per learner, creating a widening gap between policy commitments and actual financing of schools.

Bitok revealed that although the government policy sets capitation at Sh22,044 per secondary school learner, schools have instead been receiving an average of Sh15,844.38, leaving a significant deficit that has strained operations in public schools.

He further told the House that rising enrolment numbers, coupled with stagnant budget allocations, have deepened the funding crisis across basic education.

“It is true that the budgetary allocations for secondary schools fall short of the submitted requirements during the years under review for schools,” Prof. Bitok said.

He disclosed that between the 2020/21 and 2023/24 financial years, underfunding across secondary schools alone amounted to more than Sh71 billion, while Junior Secondary Schools recorded a deficit of Sh31.9 billion. Primary schools and special needs education also faced significant shortfalls.

At secondary level, he said underfunding rose to about Sh76.9 billion, with the funding gap widening as enrolment increased from 3.3 million learners in 2020/21 to over 4 million in 2023/24.

“Despite this, the approved budget increased only marginally, resulting in a growing deficit that reached more than Sh25.8 billion by 2023/24. The number of learners not provided for increased from 724,959 to 1,161,349,” he said.

The PS attributed the crisis to fiscal constraints and rising enrolment pressures, adding that government resources were being distributed “transparently and equitably” based on available funds.

However, he acknowledged systemic weaknesses in the capitation model, noting that it does not adequately reflect the real needs of schools.

“The capitation model therefore is not equitable,” he told MPs.

A special audit presented to the committee further found that disparities between actual school enrolment and figures captured in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) have also contributed to funding inaccuracies. The ministry said it is transitioning to a new system, KEMIS, to address the gaps.

“The state department concurs that there are variances between actual number of students enrolled and those registered in Nemis. The reasons for this are delayed data entry by schools, Network/poor connectivity in rural areas, Inadequate training/capacity gaps, Learner mobility due to transfers or absenteeism, Unregistered learners due to lack of birth certificates. Measures have been instituted to transit from Nemis to Kemis,” he said.

Against this backdrop, MPs questioned the sustainability of the free education policy in its current form and urged the government to redefine its approach.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo said the funding deficit left schools struggling to meet basic needs and called for a clear policy shift.

“Who foots that particular deficit of capitation? You should make a policy directive that we are not having free education but subsidised education,” Oundo said.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera argued that the value of capitation had significantly eroded over time due to inflation, saying the current funding levels were far below what was originally intended.

“The capitation is actually 12,000 and not 15,000 if we factor inflation because the value of money now and when the capitation was calculated is not the same,” Nabwera said.

Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo drew parallels with financial pressures in higher education, calling for a broader review of unpaid obligations in schools.

“We had an issue of pending bills in universities which made public institutions unsustainable. Can we have an analysis on the pending bills in secondary schools?” Mugo posed.

MPs are now pressing for a formal reassessment of the free education framework, arguing that the widening funding gap has effectively turned the programme into a partially subsidised system rather than a fully State-funded one.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ol Kalou parliamentary seat declared vacant following death of MP Kiaraho

IEBC is expected to announce timelines for the by-election in the coming weeks.

49 minutes ago

Kenya

KIM resumes operations after court halts TVETA enforcement

KIM said all academic programmes have resumed, alongside corporate training, membership services, the Company of the Year Awards, and administrative functions.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kindiki: Stop Dragging Youth Into Violent Protests Over Fuel Prices

Kindiki said it is disingenuous for the opposition to apportion blame for a crisis that Kenya has no role in.

1 hour ago

Kenya

KIM secures court order blocking TVETA from closing all its campuses in accreditation crackdown

The court certified the matter as urgent and directed that it be heard ex parte at the initial stage, granting the institution immediate relief.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Arati leads Kisii governor race with 61%, Machogu 17% support in new Swiss Poll survey

The survey shows Arati enjoying 61 per cent support, positioning him as the clear frontrunner in the race for re-election.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Parliament suspends MP Wamboka as PIC chair over bribery, intimidation probe

The probe will be led by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, with the committee expected to table its report within 45 days, by June 9.

4 hours ago

Kenya

SHA to stop paying for drugs not issued in hospitals – Duale

Duale said the decision follows findings from the government’s Digital Health Superhighway, which flagged widespread inconsistencies in Level 4 and 5 hospitals across several...

4 hours ago

Kenya

CS Duale: Over 1,200 health facilities shut in nationwide crackdown on SHA, NHIF fraud

Among facilities affected by the crackdown are Bungoma West Hospital and 13 branches of Calvary Hospital in Bungoma.

4 hours ago