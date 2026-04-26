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Wiper Party Lesder Kalonzo Musyoka and 2027 presidential hopeful.

Kenya

Kalonzo Blames Govt Over Deadly Tseikuru Bandit Attack, Demands Answers

Kalonzo described the incident as a national tragedy and a serious governance failure.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Opposition leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has strongly criticised the government following the deadly bandit attack in Tseikuru, Mwingi North, Kitui County, accusing state security agencies of failing to prevent rising insecurity in the region.

According to reports, a gang of about 40 heavily armed bandits opened fire on unarmed residents in broad daylight, killing six men and one woman. Several others were injured, with one survivor said to be in critical condition in hospital.

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Kalonzo described the incident as a national tragedy and a serious governance failure, demanding immediate accountability from President William Ruto’s administration.

“Enough blood has been spilled and the regime must answer,” he said in the statement.

He further questioned how attackers allegedly armed with automatic rifles managed to move freely across county borders without interception, suggesting a breakdown in intelligence and security coordination.

Addressing security leadership, Kalonzo specifically called out the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kipchumba Murkomen, demanding answers on how armed groups were able to operate unchecked in the region.

He also raised concerns about reported encroachment into the Mwingi North Game Reserve and alleged earlier warnings about rising tensions that were not acted upon by authorities.

Kalonzo said the attack reflected a long-standing pattern of insecurity in the Ukambani region, particularly in areas such as Tseikuru, Kyuso, Malalani, and Twambui, where communities have repeatedly suffered from armed raids and displacement.

He warned that continued inaction by the government was worsening the crisis and leaving civilians vulnerable to repeated attacks.

The opposition leader called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy adequate security personnel to Tseikuru and surrounding areas, and demanded a full criminal investigation into the attack.

He further argued that responsibility for the killings lay not only with the attackers but also with what he termed as state negligence in protecting citizens.

“The blood of these seven Kenyans is not only on the hands of the killers but also on a government that has looked away from the suffering of its people,” he said.

The attack in Mwingi North has been described as one of the deadliest banditry incidents in the region in recent years, reigniting debate over insecurity in arid and semi-arid regions of Kenya.

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