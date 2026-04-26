Security beefed up in Kitui After Deadly Retaliatory Attacks in Tseikuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The National Police Service (NPS) has called for calm and restraint following a series of deadly retaliatory attacks reported in Tseikuru Sub-county, Kitui County, which have left at least seven people dead.

In a press statement, Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga expressed deep concern over the escalating violence involving members of the Kamba and Somali communities, describing the incidents as “senseless and unnecessary loss of life” that must be urgently stopped.

According to Muchiri, “the cycle of violence began last month when a 44-year-old Kamba herdsman was killed near the Mwingi Game Reserve. The following day, 30 March 2026, suspected retaliatory attacks left four members of the Somali community dead.”

Tensions, he stated escalated further on Saturday, when an attack in the Kwa Kamari area resulted in the deaths of seven people, all believed to be from the Kamba community.

“NPS strongly condemns the attacks and has moved swiftly to restore order. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has dispatched a high-level security team led by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, who is already on the ground in Tseikuru overseeing operations. Additional reinforcements have also been deployed to stabilize the area,” he stated.

Nyaga further confirmed that a full investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances behind the violence and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

He urged residents to remain calm and avoid retaliatory actions, emphasizing that peace and reconciliation remain the only sustainable path forward. “Community leaders have also been encouraged to support dialogue and discourage further violence.”

“Members of the public have been asked to cooperate with security agencies by sharing information through local police stations or via toll-free numbers 999, 911, or anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI (0800 722 203) and WhatsApp 0709 570 000.”