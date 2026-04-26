India defence chief visits UK for high-level military talks

April 26 – India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has begun a three-day official visit to the United Kingdom, signalling growing defence cooperation between the two countries.

The visit, which started on April 19 at the invitation of UK Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Richard Knighton, will focus on strengthening collaboration in training, operational coordination and defence industry partnerships.

According to the British High Commission in New Delhi, General Chauhan is expected to hold talks with senior UK military and government officials, as well as engage with representatives from the British defence industry to explore opportunities for co-production.

He will also visit the Royal College of Defence Studies, where he is set to interact with a multinational group of military professionals.

This marks the first official visit by an Indian Chief of Defence Staff to the UK and comes amid a series of high-level engagements between the two nations. It is also the fifth senior military exchange between India and the UK this year, following the visit of UK Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Smyth to India in March.

UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said the visit reflects the “trust and ambition” underpinning bilateral defence ties, noting that both countries are working to enhance interoperability, drive innovation and support a free and secure Indo-Pacific region.

Chris Saunders, Defence Adviser at the British High Commission, said the engagement highlights the steady progress in military cooperation and provides an opportunity to deepen joint training and industrial collaboration.

He added that both countries are increasingly positioning defence as a driver of economic growth, while supporting India’s push for greater self-reliance in its defence sector.