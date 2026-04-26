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Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, said the multi-sectoral committee will strengthen systematic reviews of maternal and newborn deaths, identify critical gaps within the health system, and coordinate timely, evidence-based interventions/MoH

Capital Health

Kenya Intensifies Malaria Fight as New Strategy Targets Elimination by 2027

PS Muthoni said Kenya has recorded significant progress in malaria control, with prevalence dropping from 8 percent to 6 percent in recent years.

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KIRINYAGA, Kenya Apr 26 – Kenya has intensified its fight against malaria with the rollout of the Kenya Malaria Strategy 2023–2027, as the country joins the world in marking World Malaria Day.

The strategy, aligned with the national Zero Malaria campaign, provides a comprehensive roadmap aimed at protecting vulnerable populations while sustaining gains made in reducing the disease burden.

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Speaking in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, during the commemoration, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said Kenya has recorded significant progress in malaria control, with prevalence dropping from 8 percent to 6 percent in recent years.

She attributed the decline to sustained interventions including vector control measures, distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and improved access to treatment.

“Kenya has achieved a major milestone in reducing malaria burden through deliberate and coordinated efforts. However, we must now shift focus to elimination through strengthened prevention and early intervention,” she said.

The PS noted that more than 14.6 million long-lasting insecticidal nets have been distributed nationwide, alongside expanded indoor residual spraying in high-risk areas.

Despite the progress, she warned that malaria remains a major challenge in western Kenya and coastal regions, urging targeted interventions to close existing gaps.

Muthoni emphasized the need for innovation, including digital disease surveillance systems to improve outbreak detection and response.

She also highlighted the role of community health promoters in strengthening grassroots healthcare delivery.

“Community health promoters remain central in this fight. By empowering them, we are able to reach households directly and ensure no case goes undetected,” she said.

The new strategy is built on four key pillars: health equity, innovation including vaccine rollout, increased domestic financing, and digital integration in malaria control programmes.

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor David Githanda said the county has made notable progress in reducing malaria cases through targeted interventions, including free treatment in public health facilities and distribution of mosquito nets.

However, he noted that some areas remain high-risk due to environmental conditions, particularly Gichugu near Thiba Dam and parts of the Mwea irrigation scheme, where stagnant water creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The county is now implementing intensified vector control measures and public awareness campaigns to address the hotspots.

Both leaders urged residents to take personal responsibility in preventing malaria by sleeping under treated mosquito nets, clearing stagnant water, and seeking early treatment.

“Malaria is preventable and treatable. No one should lose their life to a disease we can control,” Muthoni said.

The national campaign, themed “Zero Malaria: Kaunti Zetu, Jamii Zetu, Wakati Wetu,” continues to promote collective action in the fight against the disease.

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