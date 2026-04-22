Govt releases Sh23.4bn 2nd term capitation ahead of Monday school reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – The government has released Sh23.4 billion in capitation for second term ahead of Monday’s school reopening, with Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok saying the funds will hit schools’ accounts by Friday to ensure smooth learning operations.

Bitok had promised fast-tracked disbursement to allow schools adequate time to prepare for reopening and avoid disruptions in learning.

“The release of capitation before April 27 will enable schools to operate smoothly, while the distribution of Grade 10 textbooks guarantees that learners have the resources they need to succeed,” he said, speaking in Makueni, on March 31.

He noted that the government is also prioritising the distribution of learning materials, including Grade 10 textbooks, as part of the rollout of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

“The distribution of Grade 10 textbooks guarantees that learners have the resources they need to succeed,” Bitok said.

The Ministry of Education further plans to allocate resources for the development and printing of textbooks for technical and applied subjects to strengthen practical learning under the new curriculum.

Bitok also disclosed that consultations are ongoing between the Ministry of Education, the National Treasury, and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on the future of Junior School teachers, following court rulings that challenged their current terms of engagement.

In addition, he said the government is engaging stakeholders and private sector players to streamline both public and privately funded scholarships, aimed at improving efficiency, expanding access, and ensuring fairness in allocation.

The announcement comes as the government intensifies efforts to stabilise school operations and support the transition under the Competency-Based Education system.