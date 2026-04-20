Ejersa (KEMSA), Rithaa (MSEA), Shurie (WRA) ranked among top-performing parastatal heads

NAIROBI, Kenya April 20 — A new public opinion survey has identified a select group of parastatal heads as the best performers in Kenya, highlighting leadership, efficiency and service delivery in institutions often criticised for inefficiency.

The poll by Microtrack Africa, conducted over five months through face-to-face interviews with 5,000 registered voters across all constituencies, found that a number of state corporation chiefs are delivering strong results despite widespread perceptions of corruption in the public sector.

Topping the list is Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) CEO Henry Rithaa, whose leadership of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project has expanded access to business training, mentorship and start-up capital for thousands of young Kenyans. The initiative targets over 820,000 youth, with more than 110,000 already supported across 1,450 wards.

Water Resources Authority (WRA) CEO Mohammed Shurie was also ranked among the top performers, credited for spearheading digital transformation through the launch of a customer portal mobile app that has improved efficiency in permit applications and payments.

In the agriculture sector, Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Director General Bruno Linyiru earned recognition for strengthening regulatory enforcement and cracking down on unlicensed macadamia dealers, helping streamline the value chain and protect farmers.

Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) CEO Rose Mkalama was cited for expanding electricity access nationwide, while Kenya Railways Managing Director Phillip Mainga was praised for advancing major infrastructure projects, including the Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway aimed at boosting regional trade.

At the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), CEO Dr Waqo Ejersa was recognised for restoring confidence in the institution through reforms that improved efficiency and the timely delivery of medical supplies following past corruption scandals.

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Captain William Ruto was also ranked highly for enhancing port efficiency through digital transformation and improved cargo handling, positioning Kenya as a key maritime hub.

Others featured in the top ten include Kenya Development Corporation Director General Norah Buyaki for supporting SMEs and industrialisation, National Irrigation Authority CEO Eng. Charles Muasya for driving large-scale irrigation projects such as the Galana-Kulalu Dam, and Kenya Urban Roads Authority Director General Silas Kinoti for improving urban mobility through feeder road development.

The survey underscores the critical role parastatals play in implementing government policy and driving development, while also challenging the narrative that public institutions are uniformly underperforming.