Q&A: Dr Chris van Straten on why malaria remains Africa’s biggest health and economic threat

Dr Chris van Straten, Spokesman, Global Health Advisor for Clinical Governance at International SOS

Q: Africa accounts for over 90% of global malaria cases and deaths. Why does this burden remain so high despite years of intervention?

A: Indeed, Africa accounted for roughly 94% of malaria cases and deaths according to recent data. Much of Africa’s climate creates ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, which makes transmission harder to control. At the same time, access to healthcare is not always consistent, especially in remote communities.

While there have been significant efforts around prevention, these are not always implemented evenly or sustained over time. Add to that the realities of under-resourced health systems and fluctuating funding, and it becomes clear why progress is, and may remain, uneven.

Q: From your perspective, is the fight against malaria stagnating, or are current strategies simply not keeping pace with emerging challenges?

A: It’s not so much that progress is stagnant – it’s that the challenge is evolving. We are seeing trends like resistance to certain treatments and insecticides, as well as shifts in where and how malaria spreads due to urbanisation and climate change. The strategies that worked before still matter, but they need to evolve to keep up with the current impact of the burden. There is a growing need for approaches that are more localised and responsive to what’s happening on the ground.

Q: You’ve framed malaria as an economic threat. How exactly does malaria impact productivity and business performance across Africa?

A: Malaria has a significant impact on businesses. When employees are unwell, it affects productivity; whether that’s through time off work or people trying to work while they’re sick and not performing at their best. In more severe cases malaria can permanently damage several organs including brain, and kidneys which can result in permanent disability. Companies face increased healthcare costs and operational challenges, particularly in high-risk areas. Over time, this can affect everything from project timelines to overall business performance.

Q: With malaria estimated to reduce GDP by up to 1.3% annually, what does this translate to at a company or industry level?

A: At a company level, this translates to measurable operational losses driven by reduced output, increased sick leave, higher insurance and medical costs as well as potential project delays. For industries that rely on intense physical labour, even a small rise in absenteeism can have a noticeable effect on output and efficiency. It’s not always immediately visible, but over time, the impact will be felt.

Q: Which sectors are most vulnerable to malaria-related disruptions, and why?

A: Sectors in endemic areas with outdoor or remote operations are particularly exposed, such as mining, energy, agriculture, construction and logistics. These industries often operate in remote or high-risk areas where malaria is more prevalent and access to healthcare may be limited. This combination increases both the likelihood of exposure and the potential severity of outbreaks within the workforce.

Q: Beyond funding, what are the key structural or behavioural challenges slowing progress in malaria control?

A: Funding is important, but it’s not the only factor. Consistency is one of the biggest challenges; prevention measures need to be applied regularly to be effective. There is also the human side: awareness levels, risk perception, and sometimes misinformation can influence how people respond. On a structural level, factors such as supply chain issues, workforce mobility, and limited coordination among stakeholders can make it harder to sustain impact.

Q: Is there a risk that malaria is becoming “normalised” in Africa, and how does that affect urgency and response?

A: Yes – which is serious concern. When malaria becomes seen as routine, it reduces urgency at both individual and institutional levels. This complacency can lead to underinvestment, delayed treatment-seeking and weaker prevention adherence.

Q: How should business leaders begin to view malaria — as a health issue, a workforce issue, or a strategic risk?

A: It should be viewed as all three, but critically as a strategic risk. Malaria has direct implications for workforce resilience, operational continuity, and financial performance. Forward-looking organisations are integrating health risk management into their core business strategy.

Q: What practical interventions can companies implement to protect their workforce and reduce malaria-related losses?

A: There are a number of practical steps companies can take. These include:

Assessing risk in the areas where they operate.

Align malaria activities with safety, wellness, and ESG strategies

Offer malaria prevention, testing, and treatment as part of occupational health services.

Providing preventive measures like treated nets where needed and ensuring employees have access to testing and treatment.

Awareness programmes also play an important role in helping people understand how to protect themselves.

The most effective approaches tend to be those that are tailored to the specific working environment.

Q: Are there successful examples of businesses in Africa integrating malaria prevention into their operations? What can others learn from them?

A: Yes, especially in the mining and energy sectors, where companies have implemented comprehensive malaria control programmes combining prevention, testing and treatment. The key lesson is consistency and integration; malaria programmes must be embedded into broader health and safety systems and not treated as standalone initiatives.

Q: What role does workplace policy — such as health benefits, prevention programmes, or awareness campaigns — play in tackling malaria?

A: Workplace policies play a big role in setting the tone. They help ensure that there is clear commitment, resources are allocated, and that there is accountability. It also makes access to prevention and care more structured and predictable for employees.

Q: To what extent should employees themselves take responsibility for malaria prevention, both at work and at home?

A: It is actually a shared responsibility. While employers can provide the tools and support, individual behaviour matters just as much. Simple steps like using preventive measures consistently or seeking treatment early can make a big difference in reducing both transmission and impact. It can literally be lifesaving.

Q: How can companies drive behaviour change among employees without it being seen as intrusive or burdensome?

A: The key is to position interventions as enabling rather than enforcing. Clear communication, culturally relevant education, leadership buy-in and making prevention easily accessible and convenient all help drive uptake. Peer-led initiatives and incentives can also be effective.

Q: What role should governments play in working with the private sector to address malaria more effectively?

A: Governments play an important role – from setting policies to supporting surveillance and public health programmes. When there’s strong collaboration with the private sector, it can help extend the reach of interventions, improve data sharing and ultimately make efforts more effective.

Q: Looking ahead, what does success in the fight against malaria look like over the next decade, both from a public health and economic perspective?

A: Success would mean a sustained reduction in cases and deaths, alongside stronger, more resilient health systems. Economically, it would translate into improved workforce productivity, lower healthcare costs, and more stable operating environments for businesses. Achieving this will require coordinated action across governments, businesses, and communities – with malaria firmly positioned as both a health and economic priority.