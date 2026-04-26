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Ruto Urges National Unity in Fight Against Rising Youth Drug and Alcohol Crisis

President Ruto said his administration was committed to doing “whatever it takes” to protect young people from the scourge of substance abuse.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – President William Ruto has pledged a renewed national campaign against drug and alcohol abuse, describing the crisis as a growing threat to the country’s youth and future.

Speaking during a church service in Tharaka Nithi County, the President said his administration was committed to doing “whatever it takes” to protect young people from the scourge of substance abuse.

“We have to do whatever it takes. We have a clear plan to make sure that we save our children and the next generation from drug abuse and alcohol abuse,” Ruto said.

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He termed substance abuse a national menace that demands a united response from all sectors of society, including families, religious institutions, policymakers, and government agencies.

“It is a menace in our nation, and it is our responsibility as leaders all of us, without finger-pointing to work together,” he said. “As parents, as church leaders, as policymakers, and as government, we must support one another.”

Ruto emphasised that young people battling addiction should not be condemned, but rather supported and guided toward recovery.

“We do not blame our children. We will find a way to support them and work with them so that they can build the future of our nation,” he said.

The President linked the fight against drug and alcohol abuse to his broader call for national unity, saying collective action was essential to overcoming the challenge.

“That is why I will make it my responsibility, business and calling to bring all Kenyans together,” he said.

Ruto defended the formation of the broad-based government, saying it was intended to foster inclusivity and national cohesion by bringing together both supporters and former political rivals.

“I formed the broad-based government to bring all Kenyans together, including those who did not vote for me, because the will of God is for all of us to be united,” he said.

He said unity was critical not only for tackling social challenges but also for advancing development and sustaining peace across the country.

“My plan and intent is to unite all Kenyans as we plan development for Kenyans and to bring peace in the country,” he said.

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