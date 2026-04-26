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Gachagua Vows Fresh Court Battle Over Impeachment, Claims Process Was Illegal

Gachagua said he has assembled what he described as strong evidence showing that his removal was politically motivated and executed in violation of the law.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has announced that he will return to court to challenge his removal from the office of Deputy President, insisting that his impeachment was unlawful and based on constitutional irregularities.

Speaking in Bamburi, Mombasa County on Sunday, Gachagua said he has assembled what he described as strong evidence showing that his removal was politically motivated and executed in violation of the law.

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He confirmed that his legal team will file a fresh petition within the week, arguing that the process leading to his impeachment was flawed and should be overturned by the courts.

“I will be in court from tomorrow to Wednesday to file a petition challenging that illegal process,” Gachagua said. He added that he had discussed the matter with his family, who expressed concern over the emotional toll the process had taken on them, saying they had been deeply affected by the public scrutiny surrounding his removal.

Gachagua further expressed confidence in the judiciary, stating that he believes the courts will deliver justice and uphold constitutional principles in handling his case.

He was accompanied by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who alleged that the impeachment process was marred by widespread corruption and political manipulation. Kalonzo claimed that some Members of Parliament and Senators may have received financial inducements during the proceedings, allegations that he said would be fully examined in court.

Legal tensions around the case have also been shaped by earlier rulings. On May 9, 2025, the Court of Appeal overturned a decision by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu regarding the formation of a three-judge bench that had been set to hear Gachagua’s petition. The court ruled that the appointment of judges in such matters falls strictly under the authority of the Chief Justice.

Following that ruling, proceedings in the High Court were temporarily suspended, delaying the constitutional challenge.

Gachagua was impeached in October 2024, becoming the first Deputy President in Kenya’s 2010 Constitution era to be removed from office and serving the shortest tenure in that position.

Since his impeachment, he has aligned himself with a broad opposition coalition that has pledged to mount a strong challenge against President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

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