“Revenge Must Stop”: Kalonzo Pleads for Peace After Kitui killings

NAIROBI, Kenya Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised concerns over a possible political hand in the recent killings in Tseikuru, Kitui County, warning that the violence could be exploited to destabilise the region.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Wiper leader condemned the attack in Kwa Kamari that left eight people dead, describing it as unprecedented and deeply troubling.

“The two governors, the Mwingi Central MP and community elders are meeting and will work together to foster peace and reconciliation among the neighbouring communities,” he said.

“We also read a political motive into this because this has never happened. If conflict is allowed to start there, we see an intention by this administration to escalate it and possibly use it as an excuse to delay the next elections, as such conflict can spread very fast,” added the former Vice President.

Deadly bandit attacks in Kitui County on Saturday and Tuesday left at least eight people dead including a student who was hacked by bandits outside his family home.

Addressing the Senate, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua raised concern over the brutal killing of seven people in Kwa Kamari, Tseikuru Ward, on April 25, as well as the killing of a schoolboy, James Mutemi, in Ukasi, Nguni Ward, three days later.

Wambua said the attacks have heightened tension in the region, with angry residents blocking sections of the Garissa–Mwingi Road in protest and demanding justice.

Speaking during a presser in Nairobi, Kalonzo warned that retaliatory attacks risk deepening divisions and prolonging insecurity in the region.

“Your pain, your fear, your anger—also reflected in the explosion on social media—I understand all of it. But retaliatory attacks must stop immediately. Every act of revenge adds another name to the list of the dead, a list from which no one has ever returned,” he said.

The Wiper leader urged local communities to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The criminals who executed the Kwa Kamari massacre do not represent any community. They are simply criminals on a revenge mission,” he cautioned.