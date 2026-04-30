Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking during Odinga’s state funeral service, Musyoka cast the moment as both a generational shift in leadership and a covenant to uphold Raila’s enduring legacy of justice, democracy, and electoral integrity/SKM

Kenya

“Revenge Must Stop”: Kalonzo Pleads for Peace After Kitui killings

Deadly bandit attacks in Kitui County on Saturday and Tuesday left at least eight people dead including a student who was hacked by bandits outside his family home.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised concerns over a possible political hand in the recent killings in Tseikuru, Kitui County, warning that the violence could be exploited to destabilise the region.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Wiper leader condemned the attack in Kwa Kamari that left eight people dead, describing it as unprecedented and deeply troubling.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The two governors, the Mwingi Central MP and community elders are meeting and will work together to foster peace and reconciliation among the neighbouring communities,” he said.

“We also read a political motive into this because this has never happened. If conflict is allowed to start there, we see an intention by this administration to escalate it and possibly use it as an excuse to delay the next elections, as such conflict can spread very fast,” added the former Vice President.

Deadly bandit attacks in Kitui County on Saturday and Tuesday left at least eight people dead including a student who was hacked by bandits outside his family home.

Addressing the Senate, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua raised concern over the brutal killing of seven people in Kwa Kamari, Tseikuru Ward, on April 25, as well as the killing of a schoolboy, James Mutemi, in Ukasi, Nguni Ward, three days later.

Wambua said the attacks have heightened tension in the region, with angry residents blocking sections of the Garissa–Mwingi Road in protest and demanding justice.

Speaking during a presser in Nairobi, Kalonzo warned that retaliatory attacks risk deepening divisions and prolonging insecurity in the region.

“Your pain, your fear, your anger—also reflected in the explosion on social media—I understand all of it. But retaliatory attacks must stop immediately. Every act of revenge adds another name to the list of the dead, a list from which no one has ever returned,” he said.

The Wiper leader urged local communities to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The criminals who executed the Kwa Kamari massacre do not represent any community. They are simply criminals on a revenge mission,” he cautioned.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Atwoli says all is set for Labour Day fete in Vihiga

“There are those who have alleged favouritism in the choice of Vihiga, claiming it is where I hail from. I want them to know...

2 hours ago

Top stories

North Eastern leaders call for urgent action over Mwingi-Garissa clashes

The lawmakers expressed alarm over the worsening insecurity along the Kitui-Garissa county boundary, where violent skirmishes have left several people dead, others injured, and...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Court blocks withdrawal of petition challenging Kenya-US health data deal

The petition challenges the constitutionality of the health data-sharing agreement, raising concerns over the right to privacy, data protection, and the lack of adequate...

5 hours ago

crime

Kitui Senator seeks answers as killings spark security outcry

Addressing the Senate, the lawmaker raised concern over the brutal killing of seven people in Kwa Kamari, Tseikuru Ward, on April 25, as well...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Sonko cleared of money laundering, put on defence over tender fraud charges

However, the former governor was not fully exonerated. The court found that he has a case to answer in relation to other charges tied...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Electricity bills set for relief as KenGen ramps up hydropower generation

The improved performance has been attributed to favourable rainfall patterns that have replenished major reservoirs, pushing them close to optimal operating levels.

6 hours ago

Top stories

Government losing over KSh 120 billion annually to illicit alcohol trade, MPs told

Stakeholders told MPs that illicit alcohol now accounts for approximately 6 per cent of Kenya’s total alcohol market, giving illegal operators a significant competitive...

7 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto awards Sebastian Sawe Ksh8 million, brand new car after London marathon triumph

Sawe stunned the athletics world on Sunday after clocking an astonishing 1:59:30, eclipsing the previous world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin...

8 hours ago