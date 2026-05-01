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Nairobi Expressway waives tolls on select exits after flooding causes major traffic snarl-up

MOJA Expressway said motorists heading into Nairobi from Mlolongo can continue using any inbound entry point along the expressway.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Motorists travelling from Mlolongo towards Nairobi’s city centre will temporarily enjoy free passage on select Nairobi Expressway exits after severe waterlogging along the A8 corridor triggered heavy traffic congestion.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, MOJA Expressway Company announced that toll fees would be waived for vehicles exiting via the Southern Bypass and Eastern Bypass (Exit A) until traffic conditions along the affected section return to normal.

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The move is aimed at easing congestion and providing relief to motorists affected by flooding on one of the capital’s busiest transport corridors.

“Due to significant waterlogging along the A8 section, traffic congestion has occurred for vehicles travelling from Mlolongo toward the city centre,” the company said.

MOJA Expressway said motorists heading into Nairobi from Mlolongo can continue using any inbound entry point along the expressway. However, only vehicles exiting through the Southern Bypass or Eastern Bypass Exit A will qualify for the temporary toll waiver.

The operator urged drivers to adhere to traffic directions and exercise caution as authorities work to restore normal traffic flow.

The waiver will remain in effect until the flooded sections are cleared and traffic conditions fully stabilise.

MOJA Expressway said it will continue monitoring the situation and issue further updates as necessary.

The latest disruption comes amid heavy rains that have pounded Nairobi and other parts of the country, causing widespread flooding, traffic delays and damage to infrastructure.

Motorists requiring assistance or further information can contact the Nairobi Expressway service hotline on 0111 039 777.

Heavy downpours across parts of Kenya have triggered flash floods, leaving motorists stranded, and fears of missing persons, according tothe Kenya Red Cross.

Rising water levels were reported along Mombasa Road near the Eastern Bypass, where sections of the highway became flooded, disrupting traffic and raising safety concerns for motorists.

The National Police Service has urged drivers to exercise caution as emergency teams monitor the situation.

In Mukuru kwa Njenga, one of Nairobi’s densely populated informal settlements, there are unconfirmed reports of missing persons and households cut off by floodwaters.

Kenya Red Cross teams from Nairobi have been dispatched to assess the situation and coordinate potential rescue operations.

Flash flooding was also reported near T-Mall along Lang’ata Road, where a vehicle was trapped in a ditch with occupants inside.

Emergency responders successfully evacuated all individuals, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, in Kajiado County, three individuals were rescued after their lorry became trapped in floodwaters from the swollen Kandisi River along Magadi Road. The swift response prevented what could have escalated into a more serious incident.

Further north, flash floods have also been reported in Moyale, Marsabit County, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing rains.

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