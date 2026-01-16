Connect with us

County News

Tana River disarmament drive yields 9 illegal firearms

Nine illegal firearms have been surrendered in Tana River County after Deputy IG Eliud Lagat oversaw a voluntary disarmament exercise under the government amnesty programme.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — The National Police Service (NPS) has reported the surrender of nine illegal firearms following a voluntary disarmament exercise in Tana River County.

NPS Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat visited Madogo Police Station on Thursday to oversee the disarmament process under the government’s ongoing amnesty programme.

During the visit, members of the local community surrendered nine firearms.

Lagat commended residents for cooperating with security agencies and taking a proactive step toward restoring peace and safety in the area.

He urged more members of the public who are in possession of illegal firearms to take advantage of the amnesty period and surrender the weapons without fear of prosecution.

Tana River is among the counties that have experienced persistent insecurity, partly attributed to the proliferation of illegal arms.

