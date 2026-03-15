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Two Convicted for Farming on Protected Road Reserve Along Njoro–Mau Summit Highway

According to KeNHA, the two individuals were found illegally farming within the road reserve  an area designated for road safety, maintenance and future expansion.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Two people have been convicted after they were found cultivating crops within a protected road reserve along the Njoro–Mau Summit road in Nakuru County.

In a statement, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the suspects were arrested during an enforcement operation conducted in the South Rift Region along the Njoro–Mau Summit Road (B129).

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The operation was led by a Roads Superintendent in collaboration with the authority’s Axle Load Enforcement Unit.

According to KeNHA, the two individuals were found illegally farming within the road reserve  an area designated for road safety, maintenance and future expansion.

The suspects were subsequently arraigned in court where they were both convicted.

Each of the offenders was fined Sh10,000 or, in default, will serve three months in prison.

KeNHA warned members of the public against encroaching on road reserves, noting that activities such as farming, construction and other developments within the protected corridors are illegal.

“Road reserves are protected areas. Encroachment, including farming, construction, or other activities within these corridors, is illegal,” the authority said.

The highways agency further urged the public to respect and keep road reserves clear to enhance road safety and allow for proper maintenance and future infrastructure development.

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