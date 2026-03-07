Sifuna says Nairobi deadly floods expose leadership failures

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has admitted that the devastating floods that hit Nairobi overnight reflect leadership failures, as authorities continue to assess the damage and rising death toll.

Sifuna who is also the ODM Senator, said city leaders must take responsibility for the crisis rather than offer excuses.

“As part of the leadership in Nairobi, you will hear no excuses from me. Yesterday’s flood situation was an indictment,” Sifuna said.

He acknowledged that the disaster was the result of years of planning failures and inadequate infrastructure, warning that the city must urgently address the underlying problems.

The floods left several residents stranded on roads overnight while many others are now counting losses after homes, vehicles and businesses were damaged by floodwaters.

According to Sifuna, the Nairobi County disaster team confirmed multiple deaths related to the floods.

He extended condolences to families that lost loved ones and sympathy to residents affected by the destruction.

“For all those who slept on the roads and those counting losses from the flood damage, poleni sana,” he said.

At least 10 people have died following heavy overnight rains that triggered severe flooding across Nairobi and surrounding areas, as rescue teams continue searching for missing victims and residents assess widespread losses.

Police said eight of the victims were swept away by fast-rising floodwaters, while two others died after being electrocuted during the storms in separate incidents.