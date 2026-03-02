Connect with us

Police Investigating Brutal Hostel Murder in Tharaka Nithi

NAIROBI, Kenya mar 2 – A second-year engineering student at Chuka University has been found murdered in his hostel room in Ndagani, Tharaka Nithi County, over the weekendin a shocking incident that has left students and residents reeling.

According to a police report, the body of Kelvin Sigei, was discovered on Saturday at around 11:30am at Rovines Hostels, about two kilometres northwest of Chuka Police Station.

Police say the incident was reported by the university’s Head of Security, Ibrahim Mulinge, after information emerged that a student had been found unresponsive inside his room.

Officers from Chuka Police Station, DCI Chuka North and the County Scene of Crime Investigations (CSI) unit responded to the scene. The room was reportedly locked, forcing officers to break in.

Inside, investigators found the body of the deceased lying on the bed with multiple stab wounds. Police confirmed that he had 11 visible deep knife wounds to the chest and stomach.

The room bore clear signs of a violent struggle, with household items scattered and blood stains strewn across the floor and walls.

Two blood-stained knives, believed to be the murder weapons, were recovered from the scene and secured as exhibits.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Sigei was last seen on Thursday night in the company of his girlfriend, also a second-year student at Chuka University.

The suspect, identified only as Claire and believed to be from Bomet County, was reportedly seen leaving a social joint with the deceased while heavily intoxicated.

Police say the suspect is currently at large, and her known phone contacts have been switched off.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before moving the body to Chuka Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

